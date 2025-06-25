3/12 Executes HIMARS Dry-Fire Training at Camp Fuji

COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER, CAMP FUJI, Japan – U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division conducted High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) dry-fire training at Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) Camp Fuji from June 11-13, 2025. This training represents a significant enhancement of Camp Fuji’s capability to support long-range fires and reflects our commitment to maintaining readiness and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific alongside our Japanese partners.



Camp Fuji has served as a key training site for the Marine Corps since 1953, historically supporting infantry-centric exercises such as Fuji Viper and Shinka. HIMARS training at Camp Fuji offers unique advantages, including realistic training terrain, adequate range capacity, and specialized infrastructure necessary to safely and effectively support HIMARS operations.



“The opportunity to conduct HIMARS training at Camp Fuji is essential to maintaining the lethality of our battalion,” said Lt. Col. Frank Mastromauro, the commanding officer of 3d Battalion, 12th Marines. “This evolution enables our Marines to rehearse critical tasks, refine our procedures, and demonstrate our ability to contribute to deterrence and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.”



The HIMARS is a highly mobile, long-range rocket artillery platform capable of rapid emplacement, engagement, and displacement. The system enables 3d Marine Division to project precision fires into new terrain while supporting the Marine Corps’ concept of decentralized command and control.



"The support of our Japanese allies as we work together to meet our alliance commitments is critical," said Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman, the commanding general of 3d Marine Division. "It has afforded us the ability to train realistically alongside the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, further strengthening our relationship so we are prepared to address any challenge."



As part of ongoing modernization efforts, 3/12 continues to refine tactics such as HIMARS Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN), a method involving the rapid identification of targets, seizing key terrain, employing HIMARS, executing fires, and retrograding to a secure location.

