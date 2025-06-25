Service beyond the mission: Airmen aid local in roadside emergency

Photo By Airman Nathaniel Jackson | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Robert Parker and Airman 1st Class Steven Campise,...... read more read more Photo By Airman Nathaniel Jackson | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Robert Parker and Airman 1st Class Steven Campise, assigned to 18th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal, pose in front of a Humvee, Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 27, 2025. EOD’s mission is to employ special tools and vehicles to safely locate, identify, recover, disarm, and dispose of dangerous weapons that threaten people, property, and natural environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force 18th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen came to the aid of an Okinawan in an overturned vehicle north of Nago, March 26, 2025.



While returning to Kadena Air Base after helping the Okinawa Defense Bureau recover two unexploded ordnances, three Explosive Ordnance Disposal team members – Staff Sgt. Ray Slusser, team leader; Senior Airman Robert Parker, team member; and Airman 1st Class Steven Campise, apprentice – came across an overturned vehicle on the road.



Knowing a person may be injured inside, they quickly parked their vehicle and jumped into action.



Slusser remained with the EOD vehicle and dispatched Parker and Campise to the scene with a Combat Lifesaver kit to assess and, if needed, treat injuries.



“When you’re in a moment like that, your emotions take a back seat – you’re not thinking about how you feel,” said Parker. “We just naturally did what we had been taught and went out to see how we could help.”



After grabbing the CLS Kit, Parker and Campise ran to the overturned vehicle and immediately began accessing the scene.



They quickly assessed that the vehicle was still structurally sound and opened the trunk, allowing the local woman to crawl out safely.



"More than anything, I was relieved that no one was injured and grateful we could help make the scene safe," said Campise.



Parker and Campise ensured the woman was safe and used their tactical combat casualty care training to check for any life-threatening injuries. They stayed at her side until local authorities and emergency responders arrived, leaving only once they knew she was in good hands.



All EOD technicians receive TCCC training, equipping them with lifesaving skills to manage trauma in high-stress environments. That training, combined with clear communication and teamwork, enabled these Airmen to respond quickly and effectively when it mattered most.