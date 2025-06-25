U.S. Navy and Marine Corps EOD Technicians Conduct Live Mine Countermeasure Operations During IWO-TO LIVE MINEX 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 24, 2025

Commander, Task Force 75 Public Affairs

IWOTO, Japan – U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 participated in IWO-TO LIVE MINEX 2025, a bilateral mine countermeasures (MCM) exercise hosted annually by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), from June 5 to June 22.

This year marks the fourth combined training between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF EOD forces, and the second joint engagement with the U.S. Marine Corps’ 3rd EOD Company in 2025. The exercise provides a rare opportunity to apply mine countermeasure tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) against live, unarmed naval mines in a dynamic underwater environment.

Twelve personnel from EODMU-5 formed an Expeditionary MCM (ExMCM) task element and embarked aboard the Japanese Ship (JS) Uraga to execute the full Detect-to-Engage sequence alongside JMSDF and USMC EOD counterparts. The team employed Mk 18 Mod 1 unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) and EOD divers to detect, identify, and neutralize various mine shapes in the waters surrounding Iwoto.

“This exercise delivers an unmatched opportunity for our divers and technicians to train with live demolition materials and refine our capability to neutralize underwater threats in challenging environments,” said Lt. j.g. Christopher Teufel, Officer-in-Charge of the ExMCM task element. “Working side-by-side with our Japanese and Marine Corps partners enhances not only our technical skill but our ability to operate seamlessly together in future missions.”



The volcanic topography around Iwoto offered participants advanced training in hydrographic surveying, underwater navigation, and demolitions on shifting terrain—skills that are vital to maintaining access to critical maritime routes in the Indo-Pacific.

“IWO-TO LIVE MINEX is a prime example of U.S.-Japan interoperability and commitment to regional maritime security,” Teufel said. “The integration of U.S. Navy UUVs and divers with JMSDF EOD enhances our combined capability to counter underwater threats.”

Task Force 75 executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute Naval Construction, Expeditionary Logistics, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Maritime Expeditionary Security, and Exploitation in support of Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and major combat operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2025 Date Posted: 06.29.2025 20:27 Story ID: 501830 Location: JP Web Views: 49 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy and Marine Corps EOD Technicians Conduct Live Mine Countermeasure Operations During IWO-TO LIVE MINEX 2025, by Ivan Skvaril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.