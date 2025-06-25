Koa Moana 25 U.S. Marines and Sailors Lifesaving Kits Empowering Palau in Time for Pacific Mini Games

Photo By Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy | U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy | U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, pose for a photo with medical staff and members of the Ministry of Health and Human Services during Koa Moana 25 at Belau National Hospital in Palau, June 26, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy) see less | View Image Page

KOROR, Palau – On June 25, 2025, U.S. Marines and Sailors with Koa Moana 25 delivered 100 first aid kits to the Belau National Hospital in Palau. Koa Moana is a recurring exercise that fosters partnerships with Compact of Free Association nations like the Republic of Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia through medical aid, engineering, and security cooperation.



The delivery came just days before the opening ceremony of the Pacific Mini Games, a 10-day international event that is expected to bring thousands of athletes and spectators to the islands of Palau. The All-Terrain First Aid Kit, packed with trauma supplies, bandages, and antiseptics for on-site emergencies, were provided to Belau National Hospital and will be placed at medical stations throughout the sports venues.



Distributed throughout the islands, these kits enable rapid response time for medical assistance and reinforce an already robust medical structure for the Games. Beyond the Pacific Mini Games, the first aid kits will reduce hospital reliance particularly for residents in remote areas, enhancing access to care and improving health outcome for the local community.



Vice President and Minister of Health and Human Services of the Republic of Palau, Raynold Oilouch shared his gratitude, “Thank you to all the wonderful men and women at Koa Moana 25/CLR 17/MARFORPAC for this generous donation and for your continued support and tireless efforts in safeguarding the Republic of Palau and the Pacific Region at large.”



Lt. Cmdr. Syed Hussain, the lead medical officer for Koa Moana 25, reinforced Vice President Oilouch’s sentiment, “Our mission for Koa Moana is to empower Palau with tools, training, and support that encourages independence, strength, and a more resilient community. We hope this contribution facilitates the healthcare professionals in Palau that work tirelessly to keep their family, friends, and neighbors healthy.”



Both the first aid kits and the Automated External Devices, slated to arrive at a later date, were funded through a program called Overseas Humanitarian Assistance Shared Information System. OHASIS is a program that enhances transparency and efficiency in delivering aid, as seen in the recent efforts of the Marines and Sailors with Koa Moana. This gesture underscores the U.S.'s commitment to Palau and directly supports the COFA’s objectives of health and security for sovereign nations.



Lt. Cmdr. Syed Hussain, Lt. Cmdr. Saidat Ojoye, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Michelle Jimenez, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Joseph Iffrig, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Charly Hansen, and Hospitalman Carissa Davis comprise the medical team for Koa Moana 25. Their presence in Palau and the capabilities they offer comes just in time to support the Pacific Mini Games but is not limited to the event.



In the weeks following the Mini Games, the Koa Maona 25 medical team has scheduled yet another delivery of medical supplies for the Belau National Hospital and will continue to support the Palauan healthcare community with additional staffing for the local centers and hospital, as well as provide medical training and assistance through Palau’s established public health initiatives.



Koa Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader exchanges.