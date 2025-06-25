Motor vessel Honorable James L. Oberstar arrives at Fraser Shipyards in Superior, Wisconsin

June 28, 2025

Lt. Joseph Snyder

906-748-0539/Joseph.D.Snyder@uscg.mil



SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. — The motor vessel Honorable James L. Oberstar arrived at Fraser Shipyards in Superior, Wisconsin on June 18, 2025.



The motor vessel arrived to its destination after completing a 28-hour transit from Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan on Wednesday, June 18.



The vessel was damaged while transiting the Saint Marys River on June 8 and notified Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes which initiated a marine casualty response.



Approximately 140 personnel from federal, state and local partners supported response activities with no reported pollution, injuries or mishaps.



“As we all return to steady-state operations, the Unified Command is grateful for the patience and support of our community,” said Capt. James Bendle, federal on-scene coordinator, Hay Lake Marine Casualty Unified Command. “The UC was successful in ensuring the safety of personnel and the public, protecting the environment and mitigating impacts to the marine transportation system.”



The UC was stood down after successful operations allowed the motor vessel to transit to its destination.



The UC for the Hay Lake Marine Casualty consisted of the following agencies:



Coast Guard

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE)

Chippewa County

Interlake Steamship Company



Multiple other federal, state, local and partner organization also assisted in the response, such as:



Northern Michigan Area Committee

Army Corps of Engineers

Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians

Bay Mills Indian Community

City of Sault Sainte Marie Ontario



Bilateral coordination between Canadian and U.S. representatives triggered international agreement to facilitate a joint response, as outlined in the Canada-United States Joint Marine Pollution Contingency Plan (JCP and its Great Lakes Annex (CANUSLAK).

Media inquires should be directed to Lt. Joseph Snyder, Sector Northern Great Lakes Public Affairs Officer, at 906-748-0539 or via email at Joseph.D.Snyder@uscg.mil



-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2025 Date Posted: 06.28.2025 16:40 Story ID: 501813 Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 32 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN