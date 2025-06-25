Motor vessel Honorable James L. Oberstar arrives at Fraser Shipyards in Superior, Wisconsin

June 28, 2025
Lt. Joseph Snyder
SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. — The motor vessel Honorable James L. Oberstar arrived at Fraser Shipyards in Superior, Wisconsin on June 18, 2025.
The motor vessel arrived to its destination after completing a 28-hour transit from Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan on Wednesday, June 18.
The vessel was damaged while transiting the Saint Marys River on June 8 and notified Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes which initiated a marine casualty response.
Approximately 140 personnel from federal, state and local partners supported response activities with no reported pollution, injuries or mishaps.
“As we all return to steady-state operations, the Unified Command is grateful for the patience and support of our community,” said Capt. James Bendle, federal on-scene coordinator, Hay Lake Marine Casualty Unified Command. “The UC was successful in ensuring the safety of personnel and the public, protecting the environment and mitigating impacts to the marine transportation system.”
The UC was stood down after successful operations allowed the motor vessel to transit to its destination.
The UC for the Hay Lake Marine Casualty consisted of the following agencies:
Coast Guard
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE)
Chippewa County
Interlake Steamship Company
Multiple other federal, state, local and partner organization also assisted in the response, such as:
Northern Michigan Area Committee
Army Corps of Engineers
Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians
Bay Mills Indian Community
City of Sault Sainte Marie Ontario
Bilateral coordination between Canadian and U.S. representatives triggered international agreement to facilitate a joint response, as outlined in the Canada-United States Joint Marine Pollution Contingency Plan (JCP and its Great Lakes Annex (CANUSLAK).
Media inquires should be directed to Lt. Joseph Snyder, Sector Northern Great Lakes Public Affairs Officer, at 906-748-0539 or via email at Joseph.D.Snyder@uscg.mil
