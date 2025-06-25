Boxer Celebrates 127 Years of the Hospital Corps

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims | Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Logan Tate, a native of Hammond, New York, left, Hospital...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims | Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Logan Tate, a native of Hammond, New York, left, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Renato Mallari, and a native of San Diego, center, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Adrian Henderson, from San Antonio, Texas, all assigned to USS Boxer (LHD4), stand at attention during the 127th Hospital Corps Birthday observance at the Harborside Sport and Fitness Complex field in San Diego, June 20, 2025. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in Naval Base San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO - The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) commemorated the 127th anniversary of the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps with a ceremony held June 20, 2025, at the Harborside Sports and Fitness Complex field aboard Naval Base San Diego.

Established on June 17, 1898, the Hospital Corps has continuously served alongside Sailors and Marines, providing life-saving aid on the battlefield, aboard ships and submarines, and in clinics around the world, ready to deliver care wherever and whenever needed at great personal cost, and with unwavering dedication.

“Out of high school, I didn’t know where I was headed, I just knew I wanted to help people,” said Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Darah Perezmedina, “It was never my priority to become a corpsman, but I like doing it.”

While tools and techniques have evolved over the decades, the mission has remained the same: preserve life, heal the wounded, and care for the force.

“To lead Corpsmen here aboard USS Boxer means sharing our legacy, teaching medicine, and showing passion for our duty,” said Senor Chief Hospital Corpsman Justin Cayetano, Health Services Department Leading Chief Petty Officer. “Being a Corpsman is more than a job, it’s a calling to selflessly serve those that serve our country.”

During the ceremony, past and present corpsmen stood together and recited the Hospital Corpsman’s Pledge, a powerful oath affirming their commitment to service and unwavering medical support for Sailors, Marines, and their families.

“Being a corpsman isn’t about seeking acknowledgment, it’s about dedication, compassion and unwavering support for those who need us the most,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Stier. “There’s so much that we do behind the scenes, things often go unseen by others, sacrifices made quietly, without expectation of recognition or applause.”

For Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Matt Crosetti, the celebration held even deeper meaning as he was recognized as the 2024 Naval Surface Force (Senior) Independent Duty Corpsman (IDC) of the Year, an award earned by only a few.

“I never thought in a million years I would win this award,” said Crosseti, “The only reason I did was because of my team and all the IDC who came before me.”

The Hospital Corps is the largest and most decorated rating in the U.S. Navy, with a storied history that includes more than 1,500 Bronze Stars with Combat “V” for valor, 959 Silver Stars, 179 Navy Crosses, 22 Medals of Honor, and 20 U.S. Navy ships named in honor of Hospital Corpsmen.

“Every day that I see patients, I remember, that this is what I'm made for,” said Hospital Corpsman Victoria Mazariegos. “The satisfaction I get from seeing people walk out healthy again is all I need.”

Boxer is homeported in San Diego. Boxer’s crew is made up of approximately 1,200 officers and enlisted personnel and can accommodate up to 1,800 Marines.

