TRADOC Band takes final bow with inactivation ceremony

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band officially stood down during an inactivation ceremony on June 27.



The TRADOC Band inactivated as part of February 2024 approved changes to the Army Structure for 2025-2029 to realign troops to meet emerging requirements.



The inactivation service provided a public occasion to honor the service of the organization. The TRADOC Brass Quintet played as the visitors entered the room. During the ceremony, the quintet performed the National Anthem.



The legacy and history of the TRADOC Band was read aloud by Dr. Raymond Jones from WHRO, who has narrated for the band for 29 years. The ceremony was hosted by Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general, TRADOC, who shared remarks regarding his appreciation for the band.



“On one hand it is truly a sad day that we are inactivating the band,” said Brito. “On the other hand, it's a good day in that the great talent demonstrated by these young men and women in our band are moving on to other places as well, to continue to share their talent in the United States Army.”



The band traces its lineage to 1932 at Fort Monroe and has been active in the Hampton Roads community ever since. The band went by many designations throughout the years, but on Feb. 15, 2006, the band was redesignated as the TRADOC Band, signifying its important role in support of the mission of TRADOC.



“It has been an honor to be part of that legacy of excellence and to be able to share the Army story with local, national, and international audiences through expert musical performances by our incredibly talented Soldiers,” said Lt. Col. Dae Kim, commander, TRADOC Band.



The band consists of Soldiers with varying time in service. Each Soldier performs in multiple ensembles including marching band, concert band, jazz band, and rock band, as well as additional support duties within the band including admin, operations, marketing, social media, and supply.



The band gave over 400 performances annually, connecting the Army to the American people. Performances include Army ceremonies, public concerts, parades, and outreach performances in schools and communities.



Most recently, in January the TRADOC Band performed at the state funeral for President Jimmy Carter.



“All ceremonies are rewarding and educational,” said Sgt. Michael Jarrell, who plays saxophone for the TRADOC Band. “Getting to participate in bringing reverence and respect to a former president has been a historic highlight in my own career.”



March was “Music in Our Schools Month” and yearly the TRADOC Band visited local schools entertaining students, introducing them to a wide range of instruments, and teaching them about potential careers in the Army.



“Performing for students is one of the most fun missions we have as a band,” said Jarrell.



Annually, the TRADOC Band also held the Music Under the Stars concert series and A TRADOC Holiday Show. Music Under the Stars ran for 92 seasons, inviting the community to enjoy free music under the summer sky. A TRADOC Holiday Show, held at the Ferguson Center for the Arts and the Harrison Opera House, was a personal favorite for Jarrell.



“Lt. Col. Kim built a show around the community in the area incorporating the local music oriented after school program called Soundscapes,” said Jarrell. “Because of this inclusion of community into the concert, the shows felt more like a communal gathering of friends where we could interact with the public in a fun and lighthearted way to just bring some joy into a few people’s lives for a bit.”



There was standing room only as the community around the band came to show support and appreciation at the inactivation ceremony. After 93 years of activity in the Hampton Roads Area, the band cased its colors and said farewell. Brito remarked that the band has had a “simple magical touch” across the Hampton Roads and Tidewater regions.



“My time with the TRADOC Band has been filled with many positive and productive experiences, professionally and personally,” said Jarrell. “I couldn’t have asked for a better assignment these past two years.”



Members of the TRADOC Band have been reassigned to other Army bands as part of their normal assignment progression.



“This is certainly a bittersweet moment for the current members of the TRADOC Band,” said Kim. “But I know these Soldiers will continue to excel and be part of our great Army team at their next assignments.”

