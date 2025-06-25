Wichita World War II pilot laid to rest

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. — 1st Lt. Herbert Tennyson, a Wichita native and World War II pilot that died in 1944, was buried in Wichita, Kansas, June 27, 2025.



The recovery and identification of Tennyson was an 80-year process that involved numerous agencies, including the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), and various explorations of the waters surrounding Papua New Guinea where his aircraft was shot down.



The wreckage was located over 200 feet deep, and the process took an extended amount of time as the deepest underwater recovery by the U.S. government.



Tennyson was assigned to the 90th Bombardment Group, now the 90th Operations Group at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming.



While on a mission to bomb Japanese anti-aircraft batteries in the Hansa Bay of Papua New Guinea, the B-24D Liberator Tennyson and ten other men were flying, nicknamed “Heaven Can Wait,” was hit with enemy fire and crashed into the ocean on March 11, 1944. Other aircraft searched the waters and attempted to locate any survivors but were unable to find any.



The U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps’ American Graves Registration investigated the crash of the “Heaven Can Wait,” and in 1950, announced they were unable to locate the aircraft or the remains of any of its crew.



Project Recover, a DPAA partner organization, was able to locate the aircraft in 2017 using sonar scans due to extensive research from the family of 2nd Lt. Thomas Kelly, a bombardier on the “Heaven Can Wait.”



It wasn’t until April 13, 2023, that the site would be explored by an underwater recovery team that removed bones and identification belonging to the crew of “Heaven Can Wait.”



On September 25, 2024, Tennyson’s remains were positively identified by the DPAA and his family was notified.



At the time of his death, Tennyson left behind his wife, Jean Tennyson, who later died in 2017, and their unborn child. He is survived by his grandson, Scott Jefferson, and great-grandchildren Ryder and Gabriel. All were present for his internment.



Scott gave a speech during the ceremony thanking everyone for coming to support and celebrate his family, expressing his appreciation for everyone that played a part in returning his grandfather home.



“I hope that (families of those MIA) see some of this coverage and that inspires them to start looking for their loved ones,” Scott said. “Because it is possible, don’t give up hope.”



Also in attendance were Airmen from McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, and F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Soldiers from the 1st Brigade at Fort Riley, Kansas, and members of the local community, friends and family.





The Soldiers performed military honors, including a six-man flag fold, firing party and the playing of taps.



Additionally, a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 350th Air Refueling Squadron at McConnell performed a flyover.



Capt. Wil Andahazy, 350th ARS pilot, flew the KC-135 and reflected on the importance of remembering those who came before him and why he serves.



“It is one of the highest honors to have a hand in recognizing Lt. Tennyson’s sacrifice,” Andahazy said. “My hope is to take this perspective with me anytime I fly and to be grateful for what I have today, which can only be accredited to the sacrifice of Lt. Tennyson and men like him.”



Tennyson’s family celebrated the return of their loved one and was relieved to finally bury him in his rightful resting place next to his beloved Jean, who never doubted her husband would find his way back home.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2025 Date Posted: 06.27.2025 Location: WICHITA, KANSAS, US