JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — The Navy’s 2025 Water Quality Reports, also known as Consumer Confidence Reports, provides information and data on its four water systems from 2024 and will be available online and emailed to water consumers starting July 1.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii (NAVFAC Hawaii) operates and manages the Navy’s water systems at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Camp Stover, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific, and Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Kauai. The Environmental Protection Agency requires community water systems to provide an annual report on the quality of drinking water to their customers.



Many military personnel, their families, and civilian employees with the Navy, Air Force, Department of Defense, as well as non-DoD users living and working on JBPHH, various housing areas in the vicinity of the installation, and at PMRF Kauai, receive their drinking water from Navy sources.



Notification letters providing links to the Navy’s Water Quality Reports will be distributed to water customers.



Electronic versions of the reports will be made available online at the following web addresses:

• Navy Region Hawaii: https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Environmental/Water-Quality-Information/

• Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii: https://pacific.navfac.navy.mil/Facilities-Engineering-Commands/NAVFAC-Hawaii/About-Us/Our-Services/Environmental/Water-Quality-Reports/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2025 Date Posted: 06.27.2025 17:39 Story ID: 501772 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2025 Annual Water Quality Reports Available, by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.