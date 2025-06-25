Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Annual Water Quality Reports Available

    NCTF-RH Conducts Water Quality Testing

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Krystal Diaz | HONOLULU (April 1, 2025) A Navy contractor collects drinking water samples at a...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Story by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — The Navy’s 2025 Water Quality Reports, also known as Consumer Confidence Reports, provides information and data on its four water systems from 2024 and will be available online and emailed to water consumers starting July 1.

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii (NAVFAC Hawaii) operates and manages the Navy’s water systems at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Camp Stover, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific, and Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Kauai. The Environmental Protection Agency requires community water systems to provide an annual report on the quality of drinking water to their customers.

    Many military personnel, their families, and civilian employees with the Navy, Air Force, Department of Defense, as well as non-DoD users living and working on JBPHH, various housing areas in the vicinity of the installation, and at PMRF Kauai, receive their drinking water from Navy sources.

    Notification letters providing links to the Navy’s Water Quality Reports will be distributed to water customers.

    Electronic versions of the reports will be made available online at the following web addresses:
    • Navy Region Hawaii: https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Environmental/Water-Quality-Information/
    • Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii: https://pacific.navfac.navy.mil/Facilities-Engineering-Commands/NAVFAC-Hawaii/About-Us/Our-Services/Environmental/Water-Quality-Reports/

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 17:39
    Story ID: 501772
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Annual Water Quality Reports Available, by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NCTF-RH Conducts Water Quality Testing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    U.S. Navy
    NAVFAC Hawaii
    Annual Water Quality Reports

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download