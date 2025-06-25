World’s Largest Aircraft Carrier Wins Battleship Fund Award for U.S. Fleet Forces

ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 27, 2025) – First-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), which departed on a regularly scheduled deployment from Naval Station Norfolk earlier this month, was awarded the 2024 Marjorie Sterrett Battleship Fund Award on June 26, 2025.



The award is presented annually by the Chief of Naval Operations to one ship in the Atlantic Fleet, and one ship in the Pacific Fleet, for superior performance in the Fleet’s battle efficiency competition. The recognition also comes with a small stipend for the crew’s Morale, Wellness, and Recreation programs.



“The Sailors aboard USS Gerald R. Ford represent the best of our nation’s highly trained warriors,” said Capt. David Skarosi, commanding officer of Gerald R. Ford. “I’m thankful every day for the privilege of leading such an inspirational crew, and I’m proud of their hard work and dedication that is so deserving of this award.”



In the past two years, Gerald R. Ford earned two Battle “E” Efficiency awards, two Chief of Naval Operations Aviation “S” Safety awards, the 2023 Rear Admiral (Upper Half) James “Jig Dog” Ramage Award alongside embarked Carrier Air Wing 8, and the 2023 Battenberg Cup for best all-around ship in the Fleet.



In the award announcement, the U.S. Navy’s Staff Director, Vice Admiral Michael E. Boyle, commended the winning crews for their “exemplary dedication to battle efficiency and warfighting”.



The Marjorie Sterrett Battleship Fund was established in 1917 by the New York Tribune Association. The fund was initiated after 13-year-old Marjorie Sterrett wrote a letter in February 1916, asking to contribute her weekly allowance of a dime to "help build a battleship for Uncle Sam."



Prior to World War II, income from this fund was used to pay prizes annually to turret and gun crews making the highest scores in short-range battle practice, as well as submarine crews making the highest scores in torpedo firing. It is now used to recognize those ships which display battle efficiency and emphasize readiness and fitness of the ship. Accordingly, the reward has been used to recognize the most battle-efficient or battle-ready warship on each coast.



Gerald R. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. An agile integrated naval power, Carrier Strike Group 12 provides combatant commanders and the President with multi-domain power that deters adversaries, underpins American security and economic prosperity, and projects global power through sustained operations at sea.

