U.S. Fourth Fleet Holds UNITAS 2025 Final Planning Conference

U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet hosted the UNITAS 2025 final planning conference (FPC) from June 23-27, building upon the momentum established during the main-planning conference held in April and initial planning conference held in February. The FPC brought together representatives from the U.S. and partner nations to finalize plans for UNITAS 2025, the 66th iteration of the world’s longest-running multinational maritime exercise.

UNITAS 2025, scheduled for Sept. 15-Oct. 6, will take place off the East Coast of the United States, with shore-based events at Naval Station Mayport, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, and Naval Air Station Oceana, Dam Neck Annex. The exercise will feature a variety of maritime and littoral operations, including a live-fire sinking exercise (SINKEX) and amphibious landings.

"The final planning conference has allowed us to solidify the objectives and operational details for UNITAS 2025, which will precede the year-long events commemorating the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday," said Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet. "The collaborative spirit and dedication displayed by all participating nations ensures that this exercise will further strengthen our maritime partnerships and enhance interoperability."

More than 250 representatives from over 20 countries and all branches of the U.S. military participated in person and virtually, including Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Singapore, Spain, and the United States.

During the conference, participants finalized the desired training events, confirmed participating units and personnel, and reviewed logistics and communications plans. UNITAS is designed to enhance relationships and improve interoperability among participating nations.

UNITAS 2025 will showcase maritime technology, including unmanned and hybrid fleet systems, building on last year’s integration of unmanned undersea vehicles. The exercise will culminate in high-end war fighting events.

"The final planning conference exceeded expectations, setting the stage for UNITAS 2025 to be our most ambitious and comprehensive exercise yet," said Patrick Cooper, UNITAS 2025 planner. "While coordination will continue leading up to the exercise, the next time we all come together in person will be at the opening ceremony when we put all this hard work into action."

U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet serves as the maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South American maritime forces, working to improve unity, security and stability in the region.

