Kirtland Honors Retiree Volunteer of the Year

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- The Kirtland Retiree Activities Office recognized retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mark Werner as the 2024 Retiree Activities Office Volunteer of the Year.

Throughout the Retiree Appreciation Week in 2024, Werner supported more than a dozen events, helping ensure retirees were properly welcomed and informed.

Werner worked more than 380 volunteer hours and his “can-do attitude and dedication to serving the retiree community” earned him a certificate of appreciation, presented by Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jonna Ashley.

“I provide service to each person who walks in the door, as best as I can,” Werner said.

Through his steady support of the RAO, Werner ensures retirees receive the guidance and assistance needed to say connected to the resources they’ve earned.

He tracked changes to defense health services, including updates impacting the Kirtland pharmacy, and aided retirees navigating those systems, particularly those with limited technical skills.

His continued service reflects the Air Force core value of “service before self” and has made a meaningful difference in the lives of Kirtland’s retiree population.

