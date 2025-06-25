Col. Robert C. Snyder III takes command of Joint Task Force-Bravo during Change of Command ceremony

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Evan L. Pettus, left, U.S. Southern Command military deputy...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Evan L. Pettus, left, U.S. Southern Command military deputy commander, renders U.S. Army Col. Robert Snyder, Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, his first salute as commander of JTF-Bravo during his change of command ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 18, 2025. JTF-Bravo conducts a variety of missions in Central America, South America and the Caribbean that range from supporting U.S. government operations, countering transnational organized crime, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions to building partner capacities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert) see less | View Image Page

SOTO CANO AIR BASE, Honduras – U.S. Army Col. Robert C Snyder III took command of Joint Task Force-Bravo during a change of command ceremony becoming the 44th commander of JTF-Bravo at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 18, 2025.

Snyder is charged with continuing the over 40-year mission of JTF-Bravo assuming command of the U.S. military’s longest standing joint task force.

“To the men and women of Joint Task Force-Bravo, I am honored to join your ranks and excited to work with you,” expressed Snyder. “We will maintain a high operational tempo; while simultaneously ensuring we remain ready to respond to crisis and support our partners.”

In the tradition of a change of command ceremony, the outgoing commander passes the guidon flag to the incoming commander signifying the assumption of command in front of the unit.

Presiding over the ceremony was U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Evan L. Pettus, U.S. Southern Command’s Deputy Commander, as distinguished guests from across Central America attended in support, including the Honorable Lyra Carr, U.S. Embassy Chargé d’ Affaires, Tegucigalpa, Orlando Enrique Garner Ordoñez, Acting Minister of Defense, Honduras, Maj. Gen. Roosevelt Leonel Hernández Aguilar, Chief of Joint General Staff, Honduras, Rear Adm. Elton Bennett, Commandant, Belize Coast Guard, Lt. Col. Marvin Leonardo Maldonado Meléndez, Commander, Soto Cano Air Base, Lt. Col. Alan Somerville, Commander, British Army Training and Support Unit, Belize, Honduran civic and military leaders, and the Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors and Marines of JTF-Bravo who attended to witness the change of command between Snyder and the outgoing JTF-Bravo Commander, U.S. Army Col. Daniel Alder.

“Under Dan’s leadership, JTF-Bravo actively participated in and supported crucial exercises such as AGILE BEAR in Belize, SOUTHERN FENIZ in Chile, PANAMAX Alpha Phase 0 in Panama, Nato certification training in Colombia, and CENTAM GUARDIAN in Guatemala, strengthening partnerships and enhancing regional security,” Pettus said. "Your commitment to our mission, your dedication to our partners, and your unwavering support for the men and women of this command have made a lasting impact.”

Pettus presented Alder with the Defense Superior Service Medal for his accomplishments during his one-year assignment in command. Alder departs JTF-Bravo for his next assignment as the State Inspector General for the Utah Adjutant General.

“Serving as the commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo has been the assignment of a lifetime. I thank my leaders for their trust and my team for all they accomplished. The friendships and partnerships we’ve built are long-lasting and I’m glad to have met and worked with every one of you,” shared Alder.

Pettus then addressed Snyder’s invaluable leadership background and confidence in his command of JTF-Bravo.

“He’s a proven leader and a five-time commander. He’s served as a Special Force Detachment Commander, Company Commander, twice as a Battalion Commander, and, most recently, as a Joint Task Force Commander in Iraq. Because of his experience, U.S. Southern Command has full confidence in Colonel Snyder’s ability to lead JTF-Bravo with distinction."

JTF-Bravo is U.S. Southern Command’s lead forward element in the Central American region supporting operations, activities and investments across all domains, in support of U.S. Government agencies and partner nations in the region, enabling enhanced regional security defending the U.S. homeland and national interests.