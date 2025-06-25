Wilmington District's Jason Smith named USACE Contract Specialist of the Year

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Contract Specialist Jason S. Smith has been named the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Contract Specialist of the Year, recognized for his critical contributions to disaster response following Potential Tropical Cyclone 8 and Hurricane Helene.

Smith played a key role in the Wilmington District’s $1.6 billion emergency contracting effort, securing the restoration of vital infrastructure and safe water access for more than 300,000 residents. His leadership and innovation helped streamline recovery during a time of crisis.

Among his many accomplishments, Smith spearheaded a $17 million drone technology contract that enabled damage assessments to be completed 75% faster than traditional methods—providing faster situational awareness and accelerating aid delivery. He also managed $13 million in expiring funds after PTC 8 to repair damage at Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point before the fiscal year’s end.

Smith’s impact was not limited to disaster recovery. He continued supporting high-level missions for Joint Special Operations Command and oversaw a $45 million training facility project completed ahead of schedule and under budget.

Described as a collaborative leader and a technical expert, Smith helped onboard small businesses and coached them through the federal procurement process. His efforts led to 57% of contract actions being awarded to small or disadvantaged firms.

“Jason Smith wasn’t just fulfilling a role—he was driving outcomes that saved lives and rebuilt communities,” said John Mayo, Chief of Contracting for the Wilmington District.

