Washington Takes Command (3 JUL 1775)

by Michael E. Bigelow, INSCOM Command Historian



WASHINGTON TAKES COMMAND

On Jul. 3, 1775, Gen. George Washington assumed command of the American army surrounding Boston. The tall, 43-year-old Virginian delivered a short speech, read a passage from the Book of Psalms, and reviewed the troops gathered on the makeshift parade ground in Cambridge, Massachusetts. One soldier thought it “a great deal of grandeur” while another thought it “nothing…extrorderly [sic].” With it, however, General Washington began his eight-and-a-half-year tenure as the commander of the Continental Army.



After receiving his commission and instructions from the Second Continental Congress, Washington and four companions left Philadelphia for Massachusetts on Jun. 22. With him rode newly appointed Maj. Gens. Charles Lee and Philip Schuyler and his aides, Lt. Col. Joseph Reed and Maj. Thomas Mifflin. Two days later, they arrived in New York City, where Washington learned of the battle of Bunker Hill. On Jul. 2, they reached the American lines at Cambridge, only to be greeted by a heavy rainstorm. Consequently, the formal ceremony occurred the next day.



After the ceremony, Washington inspected the American lines and visually reconnoitered the British lines around Boston. He also observed his troops. They wore dirty, threadbare civilian clothes in lieu of uniforms and slept in an assortment of tents, sheds and hovels. To Congress, he noted, "It requires no military Skill to judge of the Difficulty of introducing proper Discipline & Subordination into an Army while we have the Enemy in View, & are in daily Expectation of an Attack, but it is of so much Importance that every Effort will be made which Time & Circumstance will [permit]."



Returning to his headquarters, Washington immediately got to work forging an effective army. He ordered commanders “to make two Returns of the Number of men in their respective Regiments; distinguishing such as are sick, wounded or absent on furlough.” In addition, he wanted to know the amount of ammunition per regiment. The next day, he asked for “exact returns…of all the Provisions, Ordnance, Ordnance stores, Powder, Lead, working Tools of all kinds, Tents, Camp Kettles, and all other Stores,” including the number of blankets needed so every soldier had at least one. Throughout the next few weeks, Washington worked tirelessly to establish a military bureaucracy that could keep the Army supplied and functioning.



More than anything, however, Washington knew he needed to instill discipline to weld the Continental Army into an effective fighting force. He expected “exact discipline be observed, and due Subordination prevail thro' the whole Army, as a Failure in these most essential points must necessarily produce extreme Hazard, Disorder and Confusion; and end in shameful disappointment and disgrace.” Towards this end, Washington directed strict adherence to the newly published articles of war, which among other things forbade profane cursing, swearing and drunkenness. He required his officers “to pay diligent Attention, to keep their Men neat and clean to visit them often at their quarters, and inculcate upon them the necessity of cleanliness, as essential to their health and service.” This new regime of discipline would take time to instill, but Washington continually stressed it in all aspects of his new command.



Washington saw he had the material for a good army: “a great Number of able-bodied Men, active zealous in the Cause & of unquestionable Courage.” Still, he reported to Richard Henry Lee, a Virginian congressional delegate, "we are in an exceeding dangerous Situation, as our Numbers are not much larger than we suppose…those of the Enemy to be; theirs situated in such a manner as to be drawn to any point of attack without our having an hours previous notice of it…whereas we are obliged to be guarded at all points, & know not where, with precision, to look for them."





