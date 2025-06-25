U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton departs Philippines, commences months-long Indo-Pacific patrol

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) and its crew departed Puerto Princesa, Philippines, Monday, after in-port engagements and visits with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines MaryKay Carlson, U.S. embassy staff, and PCG District Palawan senior leadership.



Stratton’s visit to Puerto Princesa marked the first international port call of their months-long deployment to the Indo-Pacific region.



Following their departure, Stratton's crew conducted a bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the PCG within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. The MCA included exercises in maritime domain awareness, division tactics, maneuvering, and visit, board, search and seizure procedures.



These engagements demonstrate the U.S. commitment to maritime governance that supports security, freedom and prosperity in the region.



The U.S. Coast Guard serves as a unique instrument of national power, bridging defense, diplomacy and law enforcement to further national objectives and mutual interests with allies and partners like the Philippine Coast Guard.



During the visit, Stratton’s commanding officer, Capt. Brian Krautler, welcomed Amb. Carlson, PCG Commandant Adm. Ronnie Gil Gavan, and senior PCG leaders aboard Stratton, highlighting U.S. Coast Guard interoperability with allies.



“Our alliance with the Philippine Coast Guard has cultivated a close, collaborative maritime partnership—this is Stratton’s second deployment to the Philippines during my two years aboard as commanding officer,” Krautler said. “Our enduring partnership enables combined effects and cooperation across a broad spectrum of engagements and operations. Stratton’s deployment to the Indo-Pacific will further strengthen our relationships with allied coast guards and services throughout the region.”



The U.S. Coast Guard works closely with regional allies to deliver a broad range of capabilities in support of a prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific. Multilateral operations like the at-sea MCA and in-port engagements enhance cooperation, improve interoperability and strengthen readiness.



While moored, Krautler and Stratton’s leaders also met with the WESTCOM Commander PCG District Palawan for a pre-sail planning meeting to discuss bilateral search and rescue exercises (SAREX) to enhance cooperation. At-sea operations and exercises with the Philippine Coast Guard will strengthen the ability to execute coordinated maritime operations and enhance overall mission readiness.|



The U.S. Coast Guard’s commitment to a prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific requires working closely with regional allies, allowing the service to improve its logistics flexibility to better deliver a broad range of capabilities.



During the patrol, Stratton is scheduled to engage with regional partners and participate in joint operations aimed at enhancing maritime safety and security. Throughout its Indo-Pacific deployment, Stratton is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. DESRON 15 regularly assumes tactical control of surface units operating in the area.



Stratton’s port call to the Philippines marks the cutter’s third visit following stops in 2019 and 2023. Consistent U.S. Coast Guard national security cutter deployments to the region demonstrate the U.S. commitment to strong maritime governance that supports security, freedom and prosperity in the Western Pacific.



Commissioned in 2012, Stratton is one of ten Legend-class national security cutters and one of four homeported in Alameda, California. National security cutters are 418 feet long, 54 feet wide and have a 4,600 long-ton displacement with a top speed of 28 knots, a range of 12,000 nautical miles and can hold a crew of up to 170. National security cutters routinely conduct operations throughout the Pacific, where their combination of range, speed and ability to operate in extreme weather provides mission flexibility.



The namesake of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton is Capt. Dorothy Stratton, who led the service’s all-female reserve force during World War II. Dorothy Stratton was the first female commissioned officer in the Coast Guard and commanded more than 10,000 personnel. The ship’s motto is “We can’t afford not to.”



