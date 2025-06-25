AVCOE welcomes new Chief Warrant Officer of the Aviation Branch

Photo By Kelly Morris | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Robert Slider, incoming Chief Warrant Officer of the Aviation...... read more read more Photo By Kelly Morris | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Robert Slider, incoming Chief Warrant Officer of the Aviation Branch at the Aviation Center of Excellence, partially unsheathes and examines the saber as he assumes responsibility during a ceremony at Fort Rucker, Ala., June 27, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris) see less | View Image Page

The Aviation Center of Excellence gathered to bid farewell to its outgoing Chief Warrant Officer of the Aviation Branch, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael A. Corsaro, and welcomed Chief Warrant Officer 5 Robert S. Slider, in a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Fort Rucker, Ala., June 27.



In a time-honored tradition that symbolizes the transfer of authority, Corsaro partially unsheathed and inspected an officer’s saber for the final time and then passed the saber to Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, AVCOE and Fort Rucker commanding general, who then passed it to Slider, the incoming leader. One of the most enduring weapons on the battlefield, the saber is symbolic of technical and tactical skill — fundamental characteristics of today’s warrant officer.



Gill welcomed attendees, including former branch chiefs and chief warrant officers of the branch, to the home of Army Aviation.



“Today we take a few minutes to honor the Aviation Center or Excellence chief warrant officer of the branch. The CWOB serves as the principal advisor on all matters concerning warrant officers, the technicians and experts of Army aviation,” Gill said. “The CWOB keeps his finger on the pulse on the operational and institutional force, frequently bringing those issues and concerns and solutions to my attention.”



“This is a special event for all of us here today but also for the entirety of our branch. Today’s ceremony is about honoring service, leadership and experience as these two men combine for nearly seven decades of exemplary service to our Army and our nation,” Gill said.



Gill lauded Slider is the right person for the job, as he welcomed the Slider family.



“Mike leaves big shoes to fill, but I can’t think of a better warrant officer to take his place than CW5 Scott Slider. I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome you back to the aviation center of excellence,” Gill said.



“Scott is incredibly qualified to assume the duties of the chief warrant officer of our branch. He’s a warfighter first. He’s been training and leading attack pilots for 30 years out in the force and even here in our own Directorate of Evaluation and Standardization,” Gill said.



“Scott and I shared time in the 101st where we deployed together into some pretty spicy situations in the mountains of the Hindu Kush. He fights from the front,” said Gill, noting Slider’s work experience includes at Department of the Army level at the Pentagon.



“Scott is well aware of the glide path of the aviation branch. Nobody better knows the challenges ahead for our branch, but Scott knows there’s opportunity and we’re going to capitalize on that and leverage his experience and deliver the lethality that our Army needs when called,” Gill said.



No stranger to Fort Rucker, Slider completed flight training here and also served at the Directorate of Evaluation and Standardization as directorate standardization officer and senior warrant officer advisor.



Originally enlisting as an avionics mechanic, his career highlights include previously serving at Headquarters, Department of the Army Deputy Chief of Staff G-3/5/7 (DAMO-AV) as an Army aviation standardization officer; and serving as the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade command chief warrant officer.



Slider served as the CAB standardization officer and master gunner at 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kan., during which time he deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He served as instructor pilot, company standardization officer, battalion standardization officer, and battalion senior warrant officer advisor at 3rd Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, Fort Campbell, Ky., deploying four times in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.



He also served as instructor pilot, Company A, 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, Camp Eagle, Korea; and pilot-in-command at 4th Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, Fort Carson, Colo., and deployed in support of NATO peace support operations in Bosnia and Herzegovina.



His awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Air Medal. He holds the Master Aviator Badge, the Air Assault Badge, and the Combat Action Badge.



Slider thanked attendees, including current and former leaders, teammates and the community for the warm welcome, and his wife Shelley and their children for their support.



“Maj. Gen. Gill, thank you for the opportunity to be part of this command team and help Army aviation as we transform into a more agile and lethal force,” Slider said.



“Mike and Suk, thank you for an absolutely first-class welcome. You immediately took us under your wing long before our arrival and started answering questions we didn’t even know we had,” Slider said. “You will absolutely be missed.”



“I am absolutely humbled to be here and it’s an honor to be part of this world-class team. I look forward to being able to shape the future of Army aviation and I am anxious to get to work,” Slider said.



Gill also lauded Corsaro’s efforts across multiple initiatives, including the Aviation Tactics Instructor Course and warrant officer professional military education, and for cultivating the next generation of warfighters.



“Mike is a rare breed, and he’s meant so much to Army aviation,” said Gill. “Your fingerprints are all over the future of our branch.”



“He’s accumulated thousands of hours across nearly every aircraft in our inventory. He’s an expert trainer to his core, and he’s a decorated combat veteran having flown missions in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. He’s done all of this with tremendous humility and character,” Gill said, adding that Corsaro served in the National Guard, the Reserves and active components.



“There isn’t a more authentic, caring leader in our ranks,” Gill said.



Gill commended Corsaro’s wife Suk for her service and their family for their support. “If you truly know the Corsaros, you know they are a family of unshakable faith. They don’t just talk it, they walk it,” Gill said.



Corsaro thanked leaders, family and community members, and the chaplain for the inspiring invocation. He said he feels blessed by God, and serving as the CWOB has been the honor of his life.



He commended the work of leaders and Soldiers at Fort Rucker across multiple efforts during a transformational era.



“Thank you for the sweat equity you invested in our future aviators. Keep striving to make our Army better today than it was yesterday, and never quit. You are teaching the next generation of warfighters, our sons and daughters, one of which is sitting in the front row,” Corsaro said, indicating his son 2nd Lt. Jacob Corsaro, a flight school student.



“God bless you, I love you, Fly Army, This We’ll Defend,” said Corsaro, as he prepares to retire from active service.