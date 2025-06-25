JBAB, 11th Wing welcome new commander

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington D.C. – Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, welcomed its newest leader during a change of command ceremony June 25, 2025.



Col. James M. Clark took command from Col. Ryan A.F. Crowley, making Clark the fourth Air Force commander of JBAB since the Air Force assumed authority of the installation from the U.S. Navy in 2020.



“It’s an honor and privilege to lead a base with such a unique mission and storied history,” said Clark. “I look forward to continuing on the trajectory of what Col. Crowley has done and I’m excited about what the future brings for JBAB and the 11th Wing.”



Clark joins the 11th WG from Scott Air Force Base, Ill., where he served as Detachment 9, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander. He received his commission through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps in 2000 as a security forces defender.



Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe, Air Force District of Washington and 320th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, served as the ceremony’s presiding officer, welcomed Clark to the position and gave praise Crowley for his commitment and dedication over the past two years.



"The 11th Wing is strong and is performing well. The Crowley’s are leaving JBAB firing on all cylinders, and I am very confident the wing will continue to do so,” DeVoe said. “To colonel and Mrs. Clark, welcome back, as a previous 11th Mission Support Group commander, you are well familiar with the mission, the challenges and the excellence that resides here. I look forward to seeing the great things you will achieve."



In turn, Crowley expressed gratitude to the men and women of JBAB during his parting remarks.



“I’m proud of this wing, the Air Force’s youngest installation. Our mission is clear: deliver worldwide, premier, ceremonial honors, mission support, and contingency operations from our nation’s capital,” said Crowley. “It took every ounce of energy, but we achieved it together."



During his time as commander at JBAB, Crowley led the execution of more than 5,900 ceremonial missions, stood up the Space Force Honor Guard and guided the wing through President Carter’s State Funeral, the 60th Presidential Inauguration and response and recovery operations for the Jan. 29, 2025, Potomac River aircraft crash.



Crowley will continue to serve the nation at the National War College, National Defense University in Washington, D.C.



Clark and Thompson are charged with providing security, personnel, logistics, contracting, finance and infrastructure support to the installation and its 74 mission partner organizations and more than 33,000 military members and civilian employees and their families throughout the National Capital Region and worldwide.



“JBAB plays a vital role in our nation's defense, and Chief Thompson and I are committed to ensuring that our service members, civilians, and families have the resources and support they need to succeed,” said Clark. “We are eager to work with the entire JBAB team to meet the challenges ahead.”

