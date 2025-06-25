Coast Guard Cutter Argus holds change of command ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Cmdr. Andrew Pritchett (left) shakes hands with Capt. Tobias Reid (right) during a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cmdr. Andrew Pritchett (left) shakes hands with Capt. Tobias Reid (right) during a change of command ceremony for the Coast Guard Cutter Argus (WMSM 915) in San Pedro, California, June 17, 2025. Rear Adm. Joanna Hiigel, deputy commander of Coast Guard Pacific Area, presided over the time honored military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ward Hawley) see less | View Image Page

SAN PEDRO, Calif. — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Argus (WMSM-915) held a change of command ceremony, Tuesday, in San Pedro, Calif.

Rear Adm. Joanna Hiigel, deputy commander of Coast Guard Pacific Area, presided over the ceremony in which Cmdr. Andrew Pritchett relieved Capt. Tobias Reid as Argus’ commanding officer.



Reid served as Argus’ commanding officer from August 2023 to June 2025. During his tenure, the crew managed delays in the production of Argus and spent more than 4,000 cumulative days temporarily assigned to 24 different land and afloat units. They wrote critical policy for the Heritage Class cutters that will impact future cutters. They also worked with relevant stakeholders to improve the program and the cutter to meet its envisioned missions.



Argus, the first offshore patrol cutter (OPC), was christened in Panama City, Fla. in October 2023. OPCs will provide a capability bridge between the national security cutter, which patrols the open ocean in the most demanding maritime environments, and the fast response cutter, which serves closer to shore.



“I knew that first-in-class ship construction was challenging, but didn’t understand quite how challenging it would be. This has been a learning period for all of us. Argus crew did a phenomenal job making the most of our situation,” said Reid.



Pritchett reports to Argus after serving as the executive officer of Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton (WMSL-753).



Reid departs Argus to serve as the executive assistant to the Deputy Commandant for Capabilities at Coast Guard Headquarters.



The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition and formal ritual conducted before the assembled company of a command to confirm to the unit’s men and women that the authority of command is maintained. The ceremony is a transfer of total responsibility, authority, and accountability from one individual to another.