Military Construction Continues at Fort Buchanan

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO– The construction of a modern operations center has recently begun, next to Davidson Road, at a cost of approximately $30 million, which will provide critical facilities for 1st Mission Support Command units.

Luis E. Torres, Directorate of Public Works chief of engineering, explained the project’s scope and timeline.



“The operations center’s building is slightly larger than 47,000 square feet and will provide assembly areas, a kitchen and dining space, classrooms, unit storage cages, offices for supply soldiers, and an area for critical, sensitive items assigned to specific units,” said Torres.



The engineer indicated that United States Army Corps of Engineers Caribbean District (USACE-CD) is responsible for the project management, maintaining close communication with the contracted builder.



Rafael Cardona, USACE-CD project engineer, described construction progress.



“We have approximately 15 percent complete. We are now in the phase on earthwork, proof rolling and installing the sub-base. Next week we should begin with foundation works,” said Cardona, while indicating that the construction has generated over 122 direct contracted jobs.



For Yesenia Franqui Bernard, USACE-CD quality assurance representative, their focus is to complete the project as planned.



“Our main goal is to complete the operations center on time, and within budget. We prioritize safety and aim to avoid any incident. Soon we will change to the foundation phase and then the community will begin to see concrete trucks around the construction zone,” said Franqui Bernard.



The operations center is the most recent of the many infrastructure projects currently undergoing at the Army’s home in the Caribbean.



Other projects include 26 modern military housing units at an approximate cost of $32 million, and the completion of major repairs and renovations to the Fort Buchanan Physical Fitness Center, at an approximate cost of $10 million. Additionally, this year the installation plans to issue a bid for the construction of a microgrid, estimated to cost $52 million, which will improve energy resilience.



These projects serve as a testament to the relevance of Fort Buchanan role to enable the warfighters in the region.



For more information about the new operations center project, contact Rafael Cardona at rafael.a.cardona@usace.army.mil or Luis E. Torres at (787) 707-4044 or by email at luis.e.torres.civ@army.mil.



With an annual budget of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. The installation serves as a readiness enhancement platform, ensuring military personnel are prepared for deployment anytime, anywhere.

