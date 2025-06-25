Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

GULFPORT, Miss. – Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 held a change of command ceremony on June 27, 2025, marking the official transition of leadership from Capt. Christopher W. Archer to Cmdr. Tyler R. Scharar.



The ceremony, held aboard Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, celebrated the achievements of the battalion under Capt. Archer’s command and welcomed Cmdr. Scharar as he takes the helm of the storied “Runnin’ Roos.”



Reflecting on his tour, Archer expressed deep pride in the resilience and dedication of his team.



“I am most proud of the team we’ve built, the pride and ownership to conquer every challenge, and the courage displayed through one of the most dynamic periods in recent memory,” said Archer. “We’ve adapted in stride, took care of each other, and our Sailors have left a lasting mark around the globe while meeting the needs of our nation. It has been a privilege of a lifetime serving as the CO during this chapter of 133’s history, and I am excited to see 133 continue to build on the storied legacy of our battalion, paving the way for those who follow.”



Archer’s tenure included a period of operational transformation and global deployments that underscored the Seabees’ reputation for excellence, adaptability, and mission success.



Incoming Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Scharar, brings with him a wealth of operational and leadership experience. He shared his enthusiasm for leading NMCB 133 during a time of continued innovation and mission readiness.



“I look forward to joining this incredible team of professionals who are blazing a new path for the Naval Construction Force through a redesign of our force and a prolonged, split deployment,” Scharar said. “The camaraderie and teamwork of the Runnin’ Roos help us overcome any obstacle and reinvigorate my oath to serve our Navy and our nation. Congratulations to Capt. Archer on an outstanding tour; he has much to be proud of.”



The ceremony was attended by fellow Seabees, family members, and distinguished guests, all gathered to honor the leadership transition and the enduring legacy of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133.

