LTG Mohan visits Holston, Radford ammunition plants

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — On back-to-back days in mid-June, Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general and acting commander, visited two of the nation’s most important ammunition production facilities — the Radford Army Ammunition Plant in Virginia and Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Tennessee.



The locations are government-owned, contractor-operated and are two of 18 subordinate installations of the Joint Munitions Command, headquartered at the Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois.



Both visits affirmed the Army’s prioritization of a modern, resilient munitions infrastructure. The engagements provided an opportunity to highlight ongoing modernization efforts, industry partnerships, and the challenges facing the U.S. munitions supply chain.



At RFAAP, Mohan received an orientation on the site’s historic and strategic significance, and he toured several key production areas, including the nitrocellulose boiling tub house, solvent propellant lines, the modern nitrocellulose facility, rocket final pack, medium-caliber load assemble pack, and the new state-of-the-art advanced ammunition facility.



“As a large-volume producer of nitrocellulose and a supplier of solventless propellants, RFAAP plays a pivotal role in national defense,” said Lt. Col. Marie Hough, RFAAP’s commander. “The discussions focused on accelerating modernization timelines, the importance of strengthening the munitions workforce, and enhancing collaboration with industry partners to ensure long-term readiness.”



At HSAAP, a large volume producer of explosive material, Mohan took part in a windshield tour through a variety of production areas with stops at the strong nitric acid unloading and storage area, the flashing furnace modernization project, and the melt-cast modernization project building.



“We discussed emerging challenges with strong nitric acid, and federal regulations that could impact production methods,” said Jeff Worley, the deputy to the commander at HSAAP. “Lt. Gen Mohan encouraged us to seek creative solutions through ongoing dialogue with Department of Defense leadership and regulatory agencies. Transparent and clear communications with state and federal agencies are critical for continued success.”

