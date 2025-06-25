Navy Nurse Honored with DHA Award for Excellence in Nursing

Photo By Emily McCamy | 250516-N-LY941-1002 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (May 16, 2025) – Cmdr. Crystal Saraceni, a...... read more read more Photo By Emily McCamy | 250516-N-LY941-1002 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (May 16, 2025) – Cmdr. Crystal Saraceni, a member of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, stands in front of U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, May, 16, 2025. Saraceni is a Clinical Nurse Specialist, Director of Clinical Support Services, and Chief Nursing Informatics Officer at the hospital, and earned the 2025 Defense Health Agency Annual Nursing Award. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy) see less | View Image Page

In the second year of the Defense Health Agency’s Annual Nursing Awards, Cmdr. Crystal Saraceni was honored with the 2025 award for Healthy Work Environment, a recognition reserved for those who define excellence in military nursing.

The award included civilians and nurses from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, distinguishing Saraceni from more than 29,000 nurses within the Military Health System.

Saraceni, a member of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, transformed geographic isolation into innovation, crafting a resilient, mission-ready nursing culture at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay. Cmdr. Rebeca Rodriguez, the hospital’s chief nursing officer, nominated Saraceni for the award.

“We often focus so hard on ensuring deckplate Sailors are recognized for their accomplishments that we forget that leadership is at the deckplate as well,” Rodriguez said. “Seeing the hard work and determination that she puts into everything she does makes me so proud. I wanted everyone to be aware of her passion and incredible work ethic.”

The Healthy Work Environment Award recognizes Saraceni for her impact creating a better workplace environment and inspiring nurses and corpsmen to continuously improve and excel.

“Leadership is about establishing trust and building a solid team,” Saraceni said. “I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to participate in this journey.”

As Clinical Nurse Specialist, Director of Clinical Support Services, and Chief Nursing Informatics Officer, Saraceni tackled challenges related to the hospital’s low-patient volume. Recognizing the risk of skill atrophy, she introduced hands-on training to maintain clinical readiness, covering procedures like anticoagulant injections and nasogastric tube care. Her efforts enhanced clinical competencies and fostered a culture of continuous learning and patient safety.

“I was shocked to get news of being selected for this award; it is humbling to receive this recognition,” Saraceni said. “To me, it’s a matter of doing my job. I come to work, do my best and hope that the lessons we learn together establish a groundwork for success in my teammates’ future careers. In my position, a huge part of my responsibility is to train and support our nursing and corps staff.”

Chief Hospital Corpsman LeMichael Wright, senior enlisted leader for Clinical Support Services, was one of several sailors who provided feedback to support Saraceni’s nomination. Wright praised her leadership and commitment to professional development.

“Commander Saraceni is a dedicated and exceptional leader who balances mission success with the well-being of her team,” Wright said. “She consistently recognizes her staff's achievements and goes above and beyond to ensure the morale and functionality of her departments, even during critical manpower shortages. Her leadership was crucial during Operation Southern Guard, where she selflessly shifted roles to support the mission, prioritizing the needs of others over her own. Her commitment to her personnel and the mission exemplifies a leadership style that is truly unparalleled.”

Under her leadership, departments earned three of the last four Department of the Quarter awards. She also supported staff morale through activities like the Captain’s Cup, promoting camaraderie and self-care.

“She’s a strong advocate for all personnel on the island,” said Capt. Tammy Servies, hospital director and commanding officer of USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay. “Our unique location and patient population require constant advocacy, and I can always count on her to fight for our patients.

“This recognition is a long time coming,” Servies continued. “She is truly an expert in many fields and her push to cross-train our nurses in this remote location demonstrates her forward-leaning strategic thinking.”

Capt. Bond Henry, chief nursing officer for Defense Health Network (DHN) Atlantic, coordinated award nominations across the region.

“We selected one nomination from each category to move forward from our Network, fine-tuned the nominations, and submitted to be considered across the entire DHA,” said Henry. “Commander Saraceni was highlighted as a leader who has thrived in a small and isolated environment, which requires top performers to fill multiple roles at once. Her leadership style and proactive approach to problem solving created a healthy work environment for all the staff in Guantanamo Bay.”

The Defense Health Agency (DHA) manages military treatment facilities across the Department of Defense, integrating healthcare services to enhance readiness, improve patient outcomes, and streamline medical operations. As part of this system, USNH Guantanamo Bay plays a vital role as the only hospital delivering healthcare to service members and their families, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors, stationed at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. The hospital also operates the Department of Defense’s only overseas military home healthcare program, providing ongoing care to elderly special category residents who sought asylum on the installation during the Cuban Revolution.