300 Strong: Information Warfare WTI Cadre Reaches Milestone, Sharpening Warfighting Edge

Photo By Robert Fluegel | Rear Adm. Brian Harding, Commander, Naval Information Warfighting Development Center and Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, Commander, Naval Information Forces, pose with the 17 new Information Warfare (IW) Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTIs). The graduation marks a significant milestone, bringing the total number of IW WTIs in the cadre to 300. (U.S. Navy Photo by Robert Fluegel/RELEASED)

NORFOLK - Naval Information Warfighting Development Center (NIWDC), commanded by Rear Adm. Brian Harding, celebrated the graduation of 17 new Information Warfare (IW) Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTIs) during a ceremony where Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, Commander, Naval Information Forces, served as the guest speaker. This graduation marks a significant milestone, bringing the total number of IW WTIs in the cadre to 300.



Vernazza congratulated the graduates of this Information Warfare WTI class, emphasizing the critical role they will play in shaping the future of naval warfare.

"You've become experts in your craft, and you've built the robust knowledge you will need to provide vital training and sound guidance to not only the IW force but your future operational Commanders throughout the Fleet," Vernazza stated.



The WTIs have completed an intensive course designed to cultivate expertise in complex problem-solving and deliver maximum warfighting lethality. They will serve as subject matter experts, employing the latest tactics, techniques, and procedures to enhance key IW capabilities.

Vernazza highlighted the evolving nature of Information Warfare and the importance of staying ahead of emerging threats.



"Information Warfare is evolving faster than ever, and it is critical we have the right people - WTI’s like yourselves - to stay ahead and point us in the right direction," he noted. "You will shape the future of our Navy."

Addressing the graduates directly, Vernazza emphasized the high expectations that come with the WTI designation. He challenged them to wear their patch with pride, build positive relationships, and continuously learn.



"You now have a unique responsibility to train the next generation of warfighters and identify high-performing individuals like you who should be considered for a future WTI," he said. "Your 'over the shoulder' training, knowledge-sharing and mentorship of our IW operators in the Fleet will be critical."



The graduation of the 300th IW WTI signifies NIWDC's commitment to developing a force of tactical experts capable of ensuring the Navy, and the IW force, remain the strongest and most lethal in the world. The WTIs will play a vital role in enhancing the Navy’s warfighting readiness and lethality in an increasingly complex and information-centric global battlespace.



Information Warfare is the integrated employment of the core capabilities of Assured Command and Control, Battlespace Awareness, and Integrated Fires, which enables the Navy to compete and win. IW provides commanders with critical insights into the adversary’s capabilities and intentions, enabling better decision-making and a decisive advantage. The IW community delivers and defends the Navy’s networks, provides critical intelligence, and enables the integration of cyber, electromagnetic maneuver warfare, and space capabilities into fleet operations.



NAVIFOR’s mission is to generate, directly and through our leadership of the IW Enterprise, agile and technically superior manned, trained, equipped, and certified combat-ready IW forces to ensure our Navy will decisively deter, compete, and win.



For more information on NAVIFOR, visit the command Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationForces/ or the public web page at https://www.navifor.usff.navy.mil.