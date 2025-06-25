AFLCMC continues modernization of B-2 bomber

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Few aircraft are as iconic as the B-2A Spirit stealth bomber, captivating audiences wherever it flies. Designed in the late 1970s and early 1980s, during the height of the Cold War, its purpose was to penetrate heavily defended enemy airspace, operating independently to destroy critical strategic targets.



The B-2 reached Initial Operational Capability on January 1, 1997, and had its combat debut in the Kosovo War, supporting Operation Allied Force. The aircraft accounts for less than one percent of the Department of Defense’s budget and conducted less than 10 percent of combat sorties yet dropped 62 percent of the total munitions used. A dedicated team ensures this strategic platform remains ready, effective, and survivable every time the Nation calls: this is the mission of the B-2 System Program Office (SPO).



Divided between Wright-Patterson and Tinker Air Force Bases, the B-2 SPO manages everything from sustaining the aircraft to delivering new capabilities to ensure the B-2 has the latest technology. The B-2 Spirit has received several updates to its platform within the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) Bombers Directorate. These updates happen continuously to ensure the B-2 fleet remains operational until the B-21 is fielded.

The sustainment and software upgrades happen in-house at their laboratory at Tinker AFB, OK, and may include acquisition programs that modify either hardware or software.

“We have anywhere from two-to-three upgrades in the queue, going on at any given time in various phases of coding, development, testing and fielding,” says Amanda Sieler, B-2 Integrated Functional Capabilities Branch deputy program manager. “One of our programs contains over 300-plus software changes to its sustainment software.”



The B-2 Advanced Program Branch is highly focused on modernizing the aircraft’s communications and survivability. This is important because speed matters. Rapidly and frequently providing modernization capabilities keeps the B-2 ahead of emerging threats.



“A lot of people talk about the B-2 as a legacy platform and that is incorrect: it is an operational platform conducting strikes today and if the flag goes up tomorrow, it will be one of the first platforms to conduct strikes,” says Lt Col Robert Allen, Materiel Leader for the B-2 Advanced Programs Branch. “That is why it is critical for this SPO to deliver novel capabilities to ensure our operators can aviate, navigate, communicate, strike their targets, and get home safely.”



Allen’s office is divided into two Integrated Program Teams (IPTs): Advanced Communications and Survivability.



The Advanced Communications team works on providing new communication capabilities to the aircraft. The latest communications program will provide an upgraded beyond-line-of-sight satellite communications capability.



“It significantly improves the transfer time for real time mission planning data,” adds Allen. “It will allow the operator to simultaneously receive and transmit voice communications and data which is an upgrade from what the aircraft currently has.”



The Survivability IPT focuses on delivering capabilities that enhance the B-2’s low observable materials to enhance its radar cross section signature, as well as improving the B-2’s situational awareness in a highly contested environment. They are equipping hardware and software that provides the warfighter with the latest battlefield picture, giving them the ability to adapt and be even more effective and ready for the fight.



The B-2 Program Office is solidifying the continued modernization and sustainment of the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber. Their efforts are crucial for maintaining United States military air superiority and ensuring the Nation’s only long-range penetrable strike bomber serving both nuclear and conventional missions is always ready and remains a viable platform for decades to come.



“The B-2 is a strategic asset that provides the U.S. military with unique capability to penetrate heavily defended airspace and deliver precision guided munitions,” said Lt. Col. Benjamin Elton, material leader, B-2 Integrated Capabilities Branch. “Upgrading its avionics, sensors and communication systems are essential so that we stay ahead of emerging threats and enhance our payload and versatility.”



The aircraft's system program manager concurs.



“We are ensuring the aircraft’s systems sensors are functioning optimally to engage our targets effectively and accurately. We are maintaining readiness by reducing downtime and increasing aircraft availability to rapidly respond to threats and we are prepared to deliver unwavering support to the warfighter through our modernization upgrades to the aircraft,” adds Col. Francis Marino, B-2 System program manager.

Date Taken: 06.27.2025 Date Posted: 06.27.2025 Story ID: 501703 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US AFLCMC continues modernization of B-2 bomber, by 1st Lt. Abbey Duncan