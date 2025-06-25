911th AW hosts ARPC IRR Muster for local members

PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, Pa. – Approximately 80 local Inactive Ready Reserve members reported here for muster duty held by the Air Reserve Personnel Center June 13, 2025.



The IRR is a pool of Air Force members who are fulfilling the remainder of their Military Service Obligation without being in an active drilling status.



Ready Reserve muster duty is a requirement under Title 10, USC § 12319. It ensures the military has sufficient information to contact the members should the need arise and informs IRR members on their most current benefits & entitlements.



Capt. Christopher Sambuchino, chief of pre-trained individual manpower for ARPC, was the one in charge of setting up the muster at the 911th Airlift Wing. This was one of over 20 musters he planned throughout the year in various locations within the U.S.



“The musters ensure members are aware of their responsibilities and the possibility of activation,” Sambuchino explained. “They also provide an opportunity to disseminate critical updates, offer benefits information and reaffirm the member’s commitment to national defense, even while not actively serving.”



All enlisted members and military officers agree to an initial eight-year MSO upon taking their respective oaths. Once the member fulfills the first portion of their MSO in active duty, guard or reserve, they transfer to the IRR for the remainder of the eight years.



Sambuchino spoke about how the IRR represents an important strategic value for the military. “The IRR serves as a manpower reservoir for national emergencies, mobilizations, or unforeseen contingencies,” Sambuchino stated. “These individuals, who could’ve been active duty, National Guard or Reserve, can be recalled to active duty if needed.”



While it is not guaranteed that a member will receive a muster order, U.S. Code states any member who receives the order is legally obligated to perform a minimum of two hours of muster duty and will be financially compensated for their time.



For more information about the IRR and musters, visit https://www.arpc.afrc.af.mil/IRR/.

