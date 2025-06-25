U.S. 3rd Fleet hosts RIMPAC 2026 Initial Planning Conference

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Lordin Kelly | Participants from partner and ally nations gather for a group photo at the Exercise...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Lordin Kelly | Participants from partner and ally nations gather for a group photo at the Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026 Initial Planning Conference in San Diego, June 23, 2025. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lordin Kelly) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Military members and representatives from nations across the Indo-Pacific and around the world gathered in San Diego this week for the Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026 Initial Planning Conference (IPC).



Hosted by Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, the IPC marks the formal commencement of planning for the 30th iteration of the world's largest international maritime exercise, scheduled for summer 2026.



"The Initial Planning Conference is a vital first step in shaping RIMPAC 2026," said Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet. "This week, we brought together our international partners to align on shared objectives, discuss potential training scenarios, and lay the groundwork for an exercise that will enhance our collective interoperability and readiness to respond to the complex challenges of the maritime domain."



The biennial RIMPAC exercise is a cornerstone of international maritime cooperation, providing a unique and invaluable training opportunity to foster and sustain cooperative relationships critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans.



During the IPC, delegates engaged in a series of discussions and working groups to outline the scope, objectives, and initial scenarios for RIMPAC 2026.



“The RIMPAC exercise is designed to build interoperability through integration of people, platforms and systems across all the theaters of military operations including peacetime operations such as humanitarian assistance and disaster response,” said Royal Australian Navy Lt. Cmdr Benn vann Balen, Exercise RIMPAC lead coordinator.



“The IPC is the first opportunity to plan in conjunction with our partner nation staff to achieve this level of integration and the team is looking forward to developing on the lessons identified during 2024. Our focus for 2026 is the safe integration of new capabilities, ensuring the operating environment we create is relevant to the training objectives of our allies while remaining cognizant of the natural environment we will be operating in and the cultural significance of that environment to the Hawaiian people.”



Further details regarding RIMPAC 2026, including specific dates and participating nations, will be released as planning progresses.



An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law , and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.