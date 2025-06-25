Reserve Airmen Support Thunderbirds Aerial Refueling, Honor Hometown Hero

Photo By Carter Denton | TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Tech. Sgt. Sam Wirstrom, a boom operator with the...... read more read more Photo By Carter Denton | TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Tech. Sgt. Sam Wirstrom, a boom operator with the 465th Air Refueling Wing, refuels A U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds’ F-16 Fighting Falcon in mid-air from the boom pod of a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 507th Air Refueling Wing from Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 26. The 507th ARW, also known as the Okies refueled the Thunderbirds on their way to the 2025 Tinker Air Show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton) see less | View Image Page

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Oklahoma. — Citizen Airmen from the 507th Air Refueling Wing at Tinker Air Force Base executed an aerial refueling mission with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, June 26, while honoring a local public servant selected as a Hometown Hero.



Retired Oklahoma City Deputy Fire Chief Mike Walker joined the flight aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker as part of the Hometown Hero program, which recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to their communities.



“This whole experience was mind-blowing,” said Walker. “You know, you see it on TV, the video footage of it, but to experience it firsthand is surreal to say the least. Seeing the precision and the professionalism of the crew in action was very impressive.”



The mission, while extraordinary to witness, represents a routine operation for the 507th ARW.



“Today’s mission may have looked extraordinary from the outside, but for us, it was routine,” said Col. Matthew Ghormley, 507th ARW commander. “This is what we train for and what we do every single day. Our KC-135s take off two, sometimes three times a day to refuel aircraft across the country and around the globe.”



Walker was given the opportunity to view the refueling process from the boom pod, an experience he described as unforgettable.



“I didn’t think they were going to let us do that,” said Walker. “I wasn’t sure what we were going to be able to see, but when they invited us to go down in there, I thought, ‘Oh, I’m going to get to watch the guy operate the boom.’ But when you actually see the planes fly up and receive the fuel… who gets to do that? It was so amazing.”



The refueling mission required the coordination of multiple teams working in sync to ensure flight safety and mission success.



“It’s not just the pilots in the front that make this happen. It takes every single person on this airfield,” Ghormley said. “From maintainers to finance and medical, everyone plays a critical role in launching that aircraft. It’s a total team effort every time.”



Walker said he could feel that team dynamic throughout the mission.



“You can just tell that the expectation is for them to work together to make this flight happen,” Walker said. “There’s so much that has to happen every single time for the flight to be successful. This is what they do day in and day out, and it’s what helps keep us safe.”



Air refueling plays a vital role in the United States’ ability to project airpower globally.



“Air refueling is inherently dangerous, but it is absolutely essential,” said Ghormley. “Without tanker gas, the mission stops. Our KC-135s are the force multipliers that keep U.S. and allied aircraft in the fight, and there is no air force in the world with the refueling capability we have.”



The Hometown Hero flight took place in the lead-up to the 2025 Tinker Air Show, scheduled for June 28–29, where the Thunderbirds will perform for tens of thousands of attendees.



“We’re proud to be Okies,” Ghormley said of the 507th ARW. “We are your neighbors, your coworkers, your reservists. This weekend’s air show is our chance to welcome the community onto base and show you what we do. Tinker Air Force Base is a national asset, and the support we get from Oklahoma is second to none.”



Walker expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to fly, noting that the crew went out of their way to accommodate him.



“I’ll never get to do anything like this again, and most people don’t get to see this firsthand,” Walker said. “To be able to do that, and for it to be with the Thunderbirds and see them flying right next to the plane, that was definitely something I’ll never forget.”



Ghormley emphasized that the honor of hosting a Hometown Hero is mutual.



“It was a privilege to have Mike Walker join us today,” Ghormley said. “Our team getting to watch his reaction as we refueled mid-air reminds all of us just how special our mission is.”