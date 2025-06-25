Sustainment behind the suits: 495th FS aircrew flight equipment

PIRKKALA AIR BASE, Finland – Long before the roar of U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft engines pierces the skies of the Euro-Atlantic region, Airmen in the 495th Fighter Squadron are meticulously inspecting, packing and fitting the gear that will ensure the pilots will return safely.

At the center of that effort during Atlantic Trident 25 was Senior Airman Lacy Toal, 495th Fighter Squadron lead aircrew flight equipment technician, who played a pivotal role in sustaining combat readiness during the multinational exercise. The 22-year old from Redding, California, was responsible for maintaining more than $15 million in equipment that kept 24 pilots safe in the skies.

Atlantic Trident 25 was a joint exercise designed to sharpen air-to-air combat tactics and enhance interoperable coordination between the U.S., U.K., France and Finland. The training event brought together fourth- and fifth-generation fighter aircraft from across Allied nations to simulate real-world conflict scenarios in a contested environment.

“It’s cool to see the real-world side of my job and how it makes a difference in the exercise itself because this is not just practice, it’s ‘practice how you play,’ and that’s something aircrew flight equipment has to do,” said Toal. “We can’t slack off at our job because the pilots and their gear are simply too important to lose.”

Toal was not only responsible for daily inspections and maintenance of flight gear, but also for pre-exercise logistics: coordinating, packing and transporting each participating aircrew member’s gear from their respective bases and squadrons to safely arrive in Finland on time. Her proactive coordination across operations and support sections ensured the unit was fully equipped and ready to execute from day one.

As Atlantic Trident 25 kicked off, Toal and her team of AFE technicians began daily operations and ensured the temporary duty location, built out of various shipping containers, felt as comfortable as possible to best prepare their pilots for each day’s training sorties.

Each AFE technician is responsible for a broad inventory of life-preserving gear, including helmets, oxygen masks, anti-gravity suits, flotation devices, survival kits and parachutes. These items are not only essential for normal flight operations, they are the pilot’s last line of defense in the event of an emergency, so attention to detail is a daily requirement that can directly affect pilot survivability and mission success.

“We have zero margin for error,” said Senior Airman Jonathan Gipson, 495th FS AFE technician. “If we don’t do something correctly—even the smallest thing—it could mean life or death, especially if a pilot has to eject.”

This relentless commitment to the mission has earned Toal and Gipson and the rest of the AFE team recognition from Brig. Gen. Jack Arthaud, 48th Fighter Wing commander, for their excellent performance.

In an exercise centered on joint power projection and air superiority, the 495th FS AFE team’s work on the ground made take-offs possible. Toal and Gipson’s dedication stands as a reminder that the foundation of airpower is built not just in the skies, but in the hands of Airmen ensuring that every mission begins—and ends—safely.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2025 Date Posted: 06.27.2025 12:01 Story ID: 501690 Location: PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI Hometown: REDDING, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sustainment behind the suits: 495th FS aircrew flight equipment, by A1C Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.