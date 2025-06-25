Explosive Ordnance Disposal master sergeant completes career at 20th CBRNE Command

Photo By Marshall Mason | A U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal master sergeant completed his more than two...... read more read more Photo By Marshall Mason | A U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal master sergeant completed his more than two decades of Army service at the nation’s premier multifunctional Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) formation. Master Sgt. Thomas C. Holk retired from the U.S. Army at the 20th CBRNE Command on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason. see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – A U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal master sergeant completed his more than two decades of Army service at the nation’s premier multifunctional Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) formation.



Master Sgt. Thomas C. Holk retired from the U.S. Army at the 20th CBRNE Command on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.



During his time at the 20th CBRNE Command, Holk served in a variety of leadership positions, including serving as the Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Team 5 noncommissioned officer-in-charge, Secretary of the General Staff Sergeant Major, Command Judge Advocate officer manager and G-35 operations plans special projects officer.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in Northeast Maryland’s science, technology and security corridor, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to the majority of the Active-Duty U.S. Army’s EOD and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) units, as well as the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams.

Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



In addition to confronting and defeating explosive devices in numerous other Army EOD units, Holk served in two elite Army EOD units, the 28th Ordnance Company (EOD Airborne) and the 21st Ordnance Company (EOD WMD).



The 21st EOD Company (WMD) was activated at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, in 1998 to respond to improvised nuclear devices and radiological dispersal devices. The 28th EOD Company (Airborne) was established in 2011 to support special mission units, including the 75th Ranger Regiment.



Both units have rigorous selection processes.



Holk deployed to Afghanistan five times and supported the 75th Ranger Regiment and the 1st Special Forces Group.



Col. Scott J. Smith, the chief of staff for the 20th CBRNE Command, hosted the widely attended ceremony. Brig Gen. W Bochat, the commanding general of the 20th CBRNE Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Silva, the senior enlisted leader for the command, attended the event, together with Col. Phillip P. Murrell, the deputy commander.



Smith said Holk had made an enduring impact in the lives of the Soldiers he served with and led during his 20 years in uniform.



“This is what Master Sergeant Holk’s legacy really is – it is the difference he has made over 20 years in the lives of real people – real American Soldiers – and the impact for the better he has had in their lives,” said Smith.

“He has given everything to be the best Soldier and leader he can be because he cares for others,” said Smith. “He has given his all and for that we are truly grateful and that is why saying goodbye today is such an honor.”



Holk thanked the many Army leaders, Soldiers and Army civilians that he served with at the 20th CBRNE Command and in the lifesaving and mission-enabling EOD profession.



“The thing that truly matters is the impact that people have had on me throughout my career,” said Holk.