    Gaining Altitude: June 2025 Promotions

    908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic

    908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Airman:
    Aramis Armstrong
    Nekhari Hayes
    Kaleyah Washington

    To Airman 1st Class:
    Sean Chavis
    Rachel Jamison
    Micah McFarland

    To Senior Airman:
    John Bledsoe
    Jaszmon Harris
    Aja Rucker
    Rintik Setiawan
    Timothy Tapia

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Deandre Brumadge-Calloway
    Ebony Cook
    Maria Cruz-Castro
    Destiny McCoy
    Cane Myers
    David Parayaoan
    Moeisha Phillips
    Kelsey Washington
    Jalen Wilson

    To Tech. Sgt.:
    Teresa Conner
    Christopher Nunez
    David Silal

    To Master Sgt.:
    Prosper Amoro
    Christopher Halbert
    Ashley King
    Layton Knight

    To Senior Master Sgt.:
    Ryan Gilroy

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 10:31
    Story ID: 501683
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic

    Promotions
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Gaining Altitude

