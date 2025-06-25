Gaining Altitude: June 2025 Promotions

The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman:
Aramis Armstrong
Nekhari Hayes
Kaleyah Washington
To Airman 1st Class:
Sean Chavis
Rachel Jamison
Micah McFarland
To Senior Airman:
John Bledsoe
Jaszmon Harris
Aja Rucker
Rintik Setiawan
Timothy Tapia
To Staff Sgt.:
Deandre Brumadge-Calloway
Ebony Cook
Maria Cruz-Castro
Destiny McCoy
Cane Myers
David Parayaoan
Moeisha Phillips
Kelsey Washington
Jalen Wilson
To Tech. Sgt.:
Teresa Conner
Christopher Nunez
David Silal
To Master Sgt.:
Prosper Amoro
Christopher Halbert
Ashley King
Layton Knight
To Senior Master Sgt.:
Ryan Gilroy
