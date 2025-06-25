Public Notice and Hearing: Micron Semiconductor Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will participate in a series of public hearings to receive oral and/or written public comment regarding proposed impacts to waters of the U.S. associated with the Micron New York Semiconductor Manufacturing Project in the Town of Clay, New York. Also included are proposed impacts to waters of the U.S. associated with two connected actions by National Grid for a gas line extension and electric substation expansion.



A copy of the Clean Water Act Section 404 Public Notice can be found at: https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/News/Public-Notices/Article/4217674/micron-new-york-semiconductor-manufacturing/



Three public hearing opportunities will be offered on July 24, 2025, at Liverpool High School, 4338 Wetzel Road Liverpool, New York 13090. Public hearings are being offered at 10am-1pm, 2-5pm, and 6-9pm, with doors opening approximately 30 minutes prior to the first meeting. Members of the public need only attend one session for their comments to be entered into the administrative record.



The public hearings will be conducted jointly with the Department of Commerce who will be accepting comments on its Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS). The Department of Commerce is the lead federal agency for the review and preparation of the Micron DEIS, pursuant to funding sought through the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) Act. Department of Commerce, in cooperation with USACE and other federal and state agencies, has prepared the DEIS to meet the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). USACE is a cooperating agency on the EIS and will rely on the EIS in support of its decision on the Section 404 permit applications.



Background Information:



Under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act, the Corps of Engineers will evaluate the impacts to 193.38 acres of federally regulated wetlands and 6,283 linear feet of streams, balancing protection of the natural environment with reasonable development. Under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act, USACE regulates and authorizes the discharge of dredged material or placement of fill material in waters of the United States.



The Public Notice presents additional detail on the proposed Section 404 impacts from the Micron project that were unavailable at the time of the first USACE Public Notice in May 2024. Additionally, information is provided for the first time on the proposed Section 404 impacts from the two National Grid proposed actions.



Considering public feedback, evaluation of alternatives, and information from the Environmental Impact Statement produced by Department of Commerce, USACE will determine the least environmentally damaging practicable alternative (LEDPA) for the proposed project. USACE is required to evaluate alternatives that are practicable and reasonable. In accordance with the Guidelines at 40 CFR 230.10(a), a permit cannot be issued if a practicable alternative exists that would have less adverse impact on the aquatic ecosystem, provided that the LEDPA does not have other significant adverse environmental consequences to other natural ecosystem components.



Proposed Projects: Micron New York Semiconductor Manufacturing LLC (Micron), a wholly owned subsidiary of Micron Technology, Inc., is proposing to construct a semiconductor manufacturing facility for leading-edge manufacturing of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips. Micron is proposing to construct the semiconductor manufacturing facility over a continuous 20-year period at the approximately 1,377-acre White Pine Commerce Park site, located at 5171 Route 31, in the Town of Clay, N.Y. . The proposed project requires authorization from the USACE under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act (33 U.S.C. 1344) for the discharge of dredged or fill material into waters of the United States. Also requiring authorization from USACE under Section 404 are the discharges into waters of the US associated with the two National Grid connected actions for the electric substation expansion and the gas main.



