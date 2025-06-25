USAG Rheinland-Pfalz named best garrison in Europe, fourth worldwide

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz has been named the number one garrison in Europe...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz has been named the number one garrison in Europe and fourth across the globe in the 2024 Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Best Garrison Competition. The competition, sponsored by the Secretary of Defense, is a component of the Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence, recognizing outstanding performance and innovation across all U.S. military installations. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz has been named the number one garrison in Europe and fourth across the globe in the 2024 Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Best Garrison Competition. The competition, sponsored by the Secretary of Defense, is a component of the Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence, recognizing outstanding performance and innovation across all U.S. military installations.



“I want to congratulate all the professional garrison teams for their exemplary dedication and commitment to excellence in supporting their Senior Commanders, Soldiers, Civilians, and Family Members,” said Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, commanding general of IMCOM.



Jones noted that each of the winning garrisons will be recognized and presented with an enduring memento at the upcoming Garrison Command Team Conference.



Competing against garrisons worldwide, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz stood out in nearly every major category including mission support, energy and water conservation, fiscal responsibility, real property stewardship and quality of life.



What set the garrison apart was its ability to deliver results across the most operationally complex footprints in IMCOM-Europe. The garrison’s recognition highlighted multiple achievements propelling them into the top tier:



• Successfully delivers base support for nine General Officers/Senior Executive Service functions and 18 brigade-level commands, contributing to readiness across an expanding area of responsibility.

• Manages sweeping Army structural changes, including the move of Special Operations Forces to Baumholder, while proactively preparing for community growth of 10% over the next three years.

• Oversaw $5 billion in construction projects, including the $1.6 billion Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center and major housing improvements for over 700 families.

• Demonstrated forward-thinking through initiatives such as the “Join US” hiring campaign, which grew the Department of Public Works and Emergency Services by over 10% and drew in more than 2,000 job seekers at the first German job fair of its kind.

• Partnered locally to save U.S. taxpayers $100 million in water infrastructure and slashed utility costs by $150,000 through smart energy transitions.

• Boosted CEL & Associates Survey (tenant satisfaction survey) response rates to 39.4% -- the best in Europe -- connecting with residents through live streams, town halls and public affairs communication efforts.

• Improved quality of life and opened 304 new childcare spaces across seven child development centers, cutting waitlists to the lowest level in three years.



And the momentum hasn’t slowed. In 2024 alone, the garrison achieved additional milestones of firsts:



• DFMWR’s Community Recreation Services is the first-ever internationally accredited program by the National Recreation and Park Association.

• The Department of Fire and Emergency Services named Best Large Fire Department in IMCOM-Europe.

• USAG-RP led the Army with $2.6million in energy savings during the height of Europe’s energy crisis.

• Baumholder Youth Center is nationally recognized for its high-quality programming and commitment to youth enrichment.



Col. Jeffery Higgins, garrison commander, commended the workforce’s hard work and dedication.



“The award shows what’s possible when people come together to serve a growing community, said Higgins. “We’re proud of this milestone, but we’re already focused on what comes next.”



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz is IMCOM’s premier command in Europe and powers the Army’s global response mission, providing critical services to 35 tenant units across 26 strategic sites in Germany. The garrison supports a total force community of about 44,000, including Active-Duty servicemembers, Department of Defense civilians, contractors, host nation employees, family members and retirees.



The Kaiserslautern Military Community, which includes USAG Rheinland-Pfalz and Ramstein Air Base, has the largest concentration of Americans outside the continental United States.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz advances the Department of Defense mission to achieve peace through strength as we serve, support and secure the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.