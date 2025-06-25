461st Air Control Wing holds change of command ceremony

Photo By Jerry Foltz | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Members of the 461st Air Control Wing render their...... read more read more Photo By Jerry Foltz | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Members of the 461st Air Control Wing render their first salute to the new 461st ACW commander, Col. ‘Sammi Bonney, during the 461st ACW change of command ceremony June 25th, 2025, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. A time-honored tradition between officers and enlisted service members, the first salute symbolized the transfer of authority to Bonney and signified the unit's commitment to their trust placed in her continued leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Foltz) see less | View Image Page

The 461st Air Control Wing welcomed a new commander in a change of command ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, June 25, 2025.



Col. Sammi Bonney, former deputy commander of the 461st ACW, assumed command of the wing from Col. Adam Shelton.



“I hope to continue the phenomenal legacy that was left by Col. Shelton. I will work tirelessly to uphold the standards of excellence that you expect from this wing,” said Bonney.



Maj. Gen. David Lyons, 15th Air Force commander from Shaw AFB, South Carolina, presided over the ceremony. While addressing the wing, Team Robins personnel and community members, he made sure to highlight the contributions of Shelton and Bonney.



“As the outgoing deputy commander, Col. Bonney already knows many of the unique challenges of this wing as well as its immutable strength. I know she will continue this wing’s proud legacy, and I look forward to seeing you all move the ball forward,” said Lyons.



Shelton was honored with a Legion of Merit award for his time in command. In his final address as commander, Shelton reflected on his tenure, explaining how the Air Force is relying on the 461st ACW to drive change in battle force management, airfield operations, and command, control and communications operations.



“This is the home of C3 combat operations. You set the pace; all others follow,” Shelton said. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve alongside you and with you.”



The event wasn’t the first time Shelton and Bonney shared the stage in a change of command ceremony. Bonney passed the torch to Shelton as the director of operations at the 552nd Operations Support Squadron less than a decade ago. Lyons said the cycle of leadership underscores the depth of talent and commitment within our organizations.



Looking to the future of the 461st ACW, Bonney says she is focused on continuing the evolution of the mission.



“We have emerging capabilities with all of our missions right now, so taking those abilities and evolving the current missions that we do, and making progress on that front is where I hope to contribute,” Bonney said.



She also stressed the importance of taking care of the Airmen who make the 461st ACW mission possible, before thanking the community and Team Robins for their continued support.



“They are phenomenal Airmen and with the support that we have from our Air Force mission partners across the installation and in the community, we are so supported on the home front,” Bonney said. “With these Airmen, all I really need to do is take care of them, and the mission will take care of itself.”