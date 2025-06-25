Massachusetts National Guard collaborates with Kenya Defence Forces on M1117 maintenance, strengthen long-standing partnership

In 2025, the Massachusetts National Guard and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) commemorate a decade of collaboration through the State Partnership Program (SPP). Since its inception in 2015, the partnership has demonstrated the profound impact of sustained military cooperation in advancing global security, regional stability and combined operational effectiveness. The 10th anniversary of the partnership marks a milestone that underscores the enduring strength and strategic value of this relationship.



The SPP, managed by the National Guard Bureau, pairs U.S. states with partner nations around the world to support tailored, long-term development and enhanced military capabilities. For Massachusetts and Kenya, this partnership has fostered a thriving exchange of expertise across a broad spectrum of disciplines, including cybersecurity, aviation, disaster response, medical preparedness and counterterrorism. The result is a stronger, more capable force on both sides who are better equipped to respond to evolving threats and humanitarian challenges.



Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, The Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard, met with (KDF) Lt. Gen. D K C Tarus, the commander of the Kenya Army, during his visit to the Kahawa Barracks in Nairobi, Kenya, May 30, 2025. During his visit, he observed the progress of the ongoing M1117 Armored Support Vehicle (ASV) refurbishment initiative, a collaboration between the Kenya Army Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (KACEME) and the Massachusetts National Guard.



A team of maintenance experts from the Massachusetts National Guard exchanged best practices on the M1117 ASV with members of the KACEME at the Kahawa Barracks, May 26-30, 2025. This program is a strategic priority for both nations. For the KDF, the refurbished vehicles will serve as a critical component of their mounted infantry operations. For the Massachusetts National Guard, the mission enhanced their innovation and critical thinking skills, finding creative solutions to resource constraints while adapting to a work environment different from the maintenance U.S. facilities they are familiar with.



The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) acquired 144 M1117 ASVs from the U.S. Department of Defense through the Excess Defense Articles (EDA) program in 2024. Massachusetts National Guard soldiers previously operated and maintained the vehicle during military police operations and agreed to partner with Kenya to refurbish the newly acquired fleet. Once restored, the vehicles are expected to be deployed to the Kenya-Somalia border for counterterrorism operations alongside U.S. forces.



“This mission is just one of the many ways the Massachusetts National Guard is enhancing long-enduring relationships,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christopher Washburn, who also serves as the Unit Training Equipment Site (UTES) surface maintenance supervisor and 101st Regional Training Institute training, advisor and counseling (TAC) officer. “Trust is built every day we work closely with the KDF, and the Massachusetts National Guard team is learning just as much as the KDF by gaining a better understanding of how to operate in different environments with limited resources.”



The Massachusetts National Guard team – comprised of Washburn, Warrant Officer 1 Bryan Beaton, Warrant Officer 1 Alexander Buckley and Staff Sgt. Evan Boyer – worked closely with Kenyan counterparts to transfer operator and maintenance knowledge. They gained a deeper understanding of the KDF’s support structure and approach to resource management. Training focused on applying skills KDF personnel had learned during previous instruction, using technical manuals and hands-on guidance from the Massachusetts National Guard team to conduct practical maintenance and operations on the M1117 ASV. After this collaboration, KDF mechanics became proficient in removing major components and in-depth troubleshooting, and demonstrated a strong ability to adapt, learn and maintain readiness for future operations.



In November 2024, the Massachusetts National Guard team conducted an initial two-week site visit to perform inventory checks, inspections and fault assessments. During their return in May, they addressed the identified capability gaps and supported advanced maintenance operations, such as weapons configuration, boresighting, depth recovery setup, and removal of power packs and turrets. The team also helped KDF take measurements to begin fabricating tools for turret stands, powerpack stands and lifting brackets.



They partnered with four U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) Soldiers to enhance interoperability, leveraging SOF expertise to optimize tactical use of the fleet. A MANG weapons expert also collaborated closely with SOF on weapons compatibility and gained valuable insight into foreign weapon systems. The mission was a success, especially in fostering relationships, as the team built strong connections with the KDF, paving the way for meaningful cultural exchanges.



“We learned that we have friends outside of the U.S., and the work we do – sharing knowledge – is appreciated by the KDF,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Washburn. “They are hardworking and love a little competition. We were able to accomplish major tasks in just a short amount of time thanks to the KDF's resiliency and innovation. When breaking into groups, the KDF are quick to listen and understand the objective. It's remarkable to see how fast they learn and share with each other.”



The Massachusetts National Guard Surface Maintenance Office has supported vehicle maintenance missions in both Paraguay and Kenya over the past three years and plan to apply lessons learned from this engagement to future training and exchange activities under the SPP.



“This mission truly embodies the strength and value of our partnership with the Kenya Defence Forces – and it's only the beginning,” said Maj. Gen. Keefe. “By sharing our knowledge and experience with the M1117, our Soldiers played a key role in boosting the KDF’s operational readiness. At the same time, they reinforced a partnership grounded in more than a decade of trust, collaboration and shared commitment to regional security. We remain dedicated to deepening this cooperation in support of continued stability, both for our international partners and for U.S. military members engaged in counterterrorism operations across the region.”

