Michigan-Liberia State Partnership Program marks 15-years of enduring cooperation, commitment

CAMP GRAYLING, Mich.—The Michigan National Guard (MING) and the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) celebrated the 15th anniversary of their partnership under the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program (SPP) in a series of special events held June 10-13 at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Michigan.



These activities, which coincided with the MING’s annual training exercises, began with a ceremonial tree planting and culminated with the MING’s annual Pass-In-Review parade. Maj. Gen. Davidson Forleh, the AFL Chief of Staff, served as a distinguished reviewing official.



“In the business of defense and security, we can never rest on our laurels. Our profession demands vigilance and action in a dynamic and ever-evolving environment,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, MING adjutant general. “That does not mean, however, that there is never time for reflection – it is important to take time for perspective, honor, and appreciation. That is what these events with our Liberian partners are all about.”



In addition to Forleh, the Liberian delegation included AFL Lt. Col. Francis Gbodi, military advisor to the chief of staff; AFL Lt. Col. Stephen Tarplah, chief of public affairs; and AFL Maj. Urias Zogaa, chaplain general.



On June 10, Zogaa joined Col. Brian Martinus, MING State Chaplain, to dedicate a white pine – Michigan’s state tree – near the Camp Grayling chapel. The dedication symbolized the strength of the Michigan-Liberia partnership. Zogaa also participated together in the annual MING prayer breakfast on June 12, delivering the benediction.



“The tree is a symbol of life, growth, fertility, and a legacy for the next generation,” said Zogaa. “As the roots deepen, a tree can withstand strong winds and harsh weather. That resiliency is what defines a strong partnership.”



During the tree ceremony, participants reflected on the partnership’s history.



The SPP was established in 1993 to foster security cooperation between U.S. states’ National Guards and partner nations in a mutually beneficial relationship. Liberia formally requested to join the program in early 2009 through then-Minister of Defense Brownie J. Samukai. Later than year, Liberia was paired with Michigan due in part to the strong Liberian-American community in the Detroit area, including U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Paulus Obey, a Liberian-American serving in the 127th Wing at Selfridge ANG Base, Michigan



Michigan received official notification of the partnership in December 2009. In September 2010, an AFL delegation traveled to Michigan for a familiarization with MING facilities and leadership. The next month, then-Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Tom Cutler led a MING delegation to Monrovia, Liberia, where the partnership was formally inaugurated during a meeting with President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Oct. 27, 2010.



During this year’s visit, Forleh observed annual training events across Northern Michigan, including drone operations with MING’s 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment; medical readiness activities with MING’s Medical Detachment, which is directly aligned with the AFL’s 14 Military Hospital; and a patient extraction exercise on Lake Huron, conducted under the Air National Guard’s Medical Readiness University program at the Carmeuse Calcite Quarry in Rogers City. Approximately 2,900 service members participated in the exercises, which take place annually in June to support overall readiness and proficiency of the MING.



Forleh also engaged in key leader discussions with Rogers and Brig. Gen. Ravindra Wagh, assistant adjutant general – Army. Wagh has a deep history with the SPP, having served as a mentor during the U.S. Africa Command-led Operation Onward Liberty (OOL) mission in Liberia from 2014-2015. Between 2011-2016, the MING supported multiple OOL rotations, establishing close ties and relationships as the AFL established itself as a professional military organization following 14 years of civil war.



“When I was a captain, we had an American mentor at the AFL brigade who was a lieutenant colonel,” said Forleh. “That man is now Brig. Gen. Wagh. How amazing that we are here today, both as general officers.”



Before the June 13 Pass in Review parade, Forleh met with Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilcrist II, who praised the SPP and Liberia’s growing leadership role in West Africa. Earlier in June, Liberia was elected to a non-permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council for the 2026-2027 term. The AFL also started the second iteration of its Non-Commissioned Officer Academy Basic Leader Course on June 9, another important step toward professional development for an organization rebuilt and rebranded as a “Force for Good” less than two decades ago.



Between 2013 and 2023, the AFL solidified its reputation for adherence to the rule of law and respect for human rights while participating in United Nations peacekeeping operations in Mali. In 2021, Liberian peacekeepers trained at Camp Grayling as part of Northern Strike, the National Guard’s largest readiness exercise.



Throughout the commemoration, Forleh expressed profound appreciation on behalf of the people and government of Liberia to the people and government of the United States — especially the Michigan National Guard — for their continued support to Liberia’s post-conflict defense transformation.



“What makes the AFL strong is our focus on discipline, training, and welfare,” said Forleh. “The record established by the AFL in peacekeeping operations was only possible through our pre-deployment preparation from our U.S. partners.”



“From where the AFL is coming from, where we are, and where we are going, it comes down to this: we are focused on doing the right thing,” he added.



MING leaders emphasized that the partnership with Liberia remains strong and active, referencing recent engagements supporting the medical, human resources, legal, chaplains, and family programs lines of effort.



“There was tremendous foresight in establishing this partnership,” said Rogers. “Reflecting on our strong foundation increases Michigan’s resolve to be the best partners we can be for our Liberian counterparts. We will never take our foot off the gas pedal to work together, share ideas, and listen.”