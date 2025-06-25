51st Fighter Wing welcomes New Commander

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 51st Fighter Wing welcomed its new commander as U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley assumed command during a ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 27.



Ley brings extensive combat experience, proven leadership, and deep operational expertise. A command pilot with over 2,500 flight hours, including 433 in combat, he has served in critical positions at the squadron, group, and wing levels. Most recently, he was the deputy commander of the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.



Lt. Gen. David Iverson, Seventh Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony and commended Col. William McKibban, outgoing 51st FW commander, for his efforts in strengthening the wing’s posture and ensuring the defense of the Korean Peninsula.



During the ceremony, Iverson passed the wing guidon from McKibban to Ley, symbolizing the official transfer of command.



“It is truly humbling to stand before you as I take command of this historic base. As your commander, I pledge to you transparency, humility, and unwavering focus on readiness, discipline and trust,” said Ley. “The 51st FW has a proud history and embodies the warrior spirit. ‘Fight Tonight’ is not just a slogan, it’s a way of life and a standard I intend to uphold with absolute commitment.”



McKibban also took a moment to thank the wing for its resilience and dedication during his time in command.



“Our Airmen have continued to show what it means to ‘Fight Tonight’,” expressed McKibban. “Through their sacrifice, commitment, and energy, our adversaries know that we are the world’s greatest Air Force and remain ready on the peninsula. Shoulder-to-shoulder with our allies, we have trained for deterrence and peace during these dynamic times. I’m incredibly proud of them and I know you will be too. Godspeed, Lead the Charge, and Katchi Kapshida.”



The 51st FW remains the U.S. Air Force’s most forward-deployed, permanently based wing, providing combat-ready Airmen and aircraft to maintain peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2025 Date Posted: 06.27.2025 03:50 Story ID: 501657 Location: OSAN AIR BASE , GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st Fighter Wing welcomes New Commander, by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.