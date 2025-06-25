CFAO Passes CNIC Security Assessment

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth | WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan A 33-foot Force Protection-Medium Harbor Security...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth | WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan A 33-foot Force Protection-Medium Harbor Security Boat attached to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa’s (CFAO) Naval Security Forces conducts high-speed maneuvers in the waters near White Beach Naval Facility, Japan, as part of the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Command Assessment for Review and Training (CART) evaluation, June 25, 2025. CART is part of the CNIC Navy security force shore assessment and certification cycle. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command- Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth) see less | View Image Page

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES OKINAWA, Japan — Naval Security Forces (NSF) assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) successfully completed the Commander, Navy Installation Command's (CNIC) Command Assessment for Review and Training (CART), June 23-27.



CART is part of CNIC’s Navy security force shore assessment and certification cycle and is a comprehensive review that evaluates key capability programs, assesses readiness through the Defense Readiness Reporting System-Strategic (DRRS-S), and includes operational evaluations.



The assessment involved participation from CFAO’s security and training teams, fire, safety, emergency operations center, and emergency management teams. CFAO leaders credited their Sailors’ commitment, collaboration, and professionalism for the successful evolution.



“Our Security Department’s success is all because of the grit and drive displayed by each member of our team,” said Lt. j.g. Brian “Clawy” Morris Jr., CFAO’s security officer. “Their constant dedication to improvement, whether it be personal, professional, or procedural, [helped to] maximize job confidence and mission effectiveness.”



Morris also noted the unique local challenges of meeting real-world security requirements while increasing the command’s training schedule to successfully complete CART. “I can’t overstate how proud I am of the team for their genuine dedication and daily efforts in making the Security Department and the command a better trained and dynamic response force,” said Morris.



Master Chief Master-at-Arms Daniel Ramos, CFAO’s security department senior enlisted advisor, also commended his Sailors’ dedication to teamwork and readiness.



“Our team rose to the occasion and absolutely delivered during this CART assessment. Months of tireless preparation, attention to detail, and a commitment to excellence made this outcome possible. I’m incredibly proud of their performance and the standard they’ve set — not just for our department, but for the entire command,” said Ramos.



CART is the first part of the Navy’s three-part training and certification cycle for shore installations; the other components are the Regional Assessment (RASS) and the Final Evaluation Problem (FEP).



CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region.