Illinois National Guard Soldiers among many completing annual training at Fort McCoy in June

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations are shown at Fort McCoy, Wis., on June 26, 2025, that includes...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations are shown at Fort McCoy, Wis., on June 26, 2025, that includes Soldiers with the Illinois National Guard wrapping up annual training. During May 2025, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy during weekend training, institutional training, and for exercises and events. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy in June 2025, including Marines, Soldiers, Airmen, and more. Some of the units with larger numbers of troops training on post were with the Illinois National Guard.



According to a coverage post by Sgt Dejuan Patterson with the 139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/9117141/illinois-army-national-guard-soldiers-travel-annual-training-aboard-illinois-air-national-guard-c-130, Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers with the Urbana-based Headquarters Headquarters Co., 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team flew on a C-130 Hercules from the Peoria-based 182nd Airlift Wing from Willard Airport in Savoy, Ill., to Fort McCoy on June 14 for annual training.



“The unit traveled to annual training aboard the Illinois Air National Guard C-130 from the Peoria-based 182nd Airlift Wing,” the post states. “The partnership between the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the 182nd Airlift Wing lent an additional element of realism to the start of annual training.”



Overall, according to statistics kept by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS), more than 1,100 Soldiers connected to the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team trained at Fort McCoy in June.



Also training at Fort McCoy in June were Soldiers with the 108th Medical Battalion, which is headquartered in North Riverside, Ill.



On June 26, many of the Illinois Guard troops were leaving Fort McCoy after completing their training. Troops departed in several convoys to head back.



Illinois National Guard Soldiers have been training at Fort McCoy for many years. In 2024, for example, Soldiers with the 106th and 216th Cavalry Regiments of the Illinois National Guard trained on a live-fire range at Fort McCoy on Aug. 29, 2024, where they honed their skills using live TOW missiles, a long-range precision anti-tank weapon system.



The TOW missile is a wire guided missile that is launched from a tube, Army facts show. The missile has a conventional layout with the warhead at the front, cruciform wings in the middle, four control vanes and single-stage solid propellant rocket motor at the rear.



Training like this also contributes to the economic impact Fort McCoy has on local economies. Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2024 was an estimated $1.6 billion, and a lot of that contribution was thanks to the 73,991 troops who trained at Fort McCoy in FY 2024.



Larry Sharp, chief of the Fort McCoy DPTMS Training Coordination Branch, said the training numbers include Army Reserve Soldiers; National Guard service members like Illinois National Guard troops; and active-duty troops from not just the Army but also other services, such as the Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force.



Training statistics also reflect many types of training opportunities that take place at the installation by active- and reserve-component forces and other governmental agencies, according to DPTMS.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



