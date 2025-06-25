Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Matthew Hensel

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Hensel, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of metals, was recognized as Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2025.

Originally a structural craftsman in the metal shop, Hensel transitioned into the NCOIC role due to his proven record of exceptional performance. Leading a shop that manages everything from large-scale welding to custom metal fabrication, he oversees daily coordination between military and civilian personnel to execute time-sensitive, mission-critical projects.

“Our shop is split into two main sections—carpentry and metalwork,” said Hensel. “When it comes to metalwork it’s primarily welding. Welding is one of my passions, it’s really fun and I’m good at it.”

Hensel’s passion for his duties to Osan have enabled him to lead high-impact projects that save the Air Force time and money. One such project involved the rapid removal of flight simulators from Building 1380, saving the Air Force over $250,000 in contractor fees.

“The contractors needed over two weeks,” said Hensel. “We did it in 2 days.”

Another mission-critical effort led by Hensel ensured the timely opening of Osan’s new Child Development Center. After a failed fire inspection threatened delays, his team rebuilt a concrete pad within one week, allowing the center to open on time.

“The CDC project was a time crunch as well,” said Hensel. “We poured concrete on Thursday and by Monday the CDC was open.”

According to his leadership, that mindset is exactly what earned him this week’s Mustang honors.

“Regardless of what is happening at Osan, he’s taking care of it,” said Tech. Sgt. Trevor Sanchez, NCOIC of carpentry. “Whether it’s troubleshooting on the fly or knocking out massive projects under tight deadlines, Staff Sgt. Hensel delivers every time.”

Congratulations, Staff Sgt. Hensel—and thank you for keeping the mission welded together.

