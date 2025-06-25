CNFK Honors 75th Anniversary of Korean War

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Robert Moses | BUSAN, South Korea (June 25, 2025) South Korean citizens honor the graves of fallen...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Apprentice Robert Moses | BUSAN, South Korea (June 25, 2025) South Korean citizens honor the graves of fallen military service members at the 75th Commemoration of the start of the Korean War at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery-Korea in Busan, South Korea, June 25, 2025. The ceremony was held in honor of those gave their lives during the Korean War. CNFK is the U.S. Navy’s representative in the Republic of Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Korea and the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Robert A. Moses) see less | View Image Page

BUSAN, South Korea (June 25, 2025) – Sailors assigned to Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) attended the 75th annual Korean War Commemoration Ceremony at the UN Memorial Cemetery-Korea in Busan, South Korea, June 25, 2025.

The ceremony honored service members that served in the Korean War and gave the ultimate sacrifice. Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea, represented the command with remarks.

“To the veterans of the Korean War, we owe a debt of gratitude that can never be fully repaid,” said Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea. “Your courage and sacrifice paved the way for the Republic of Korea to become the vibrant and prosperous nation it is today. We honor your service and we will never forget your legacy.”

Other speakers included the Busan mayor, Korea Freedom Federation president, the chairman of the Busan Metropolitan Assembly, and the superintendent of Education for Busan Metropolitan City. The main event featured a wreath laying to pay respects to the fallen, followed by a moment of silence.

“The Korean War memorial ceremony gave us time to reflect and remember why it is that we’re here,” said Chief Intelligence Specialist Shadaron Odom. “It gives us that time to stop and reflect back on those who have sacrificed their lives for peace and to establish the foundations for the relationships we have with our allies and partners today.”

CNFK is the U.S. Navy’s representative in the Republic of Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Korea and the region.