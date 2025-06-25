ASAN, Guam – Joint Region Marianas recognized military service members and community partners during the annual Sister School-Sister Village Awards ceremony at JRM headquarters June 25.



Representatives from 36th Wing at Andersen Air Force Base, U.S. Naval Base Guam, and Naval Airborne Weapons Maintenance Unit ONE were recognized as the winners in this year’s ceremony.



“There is no partnership that contributes to the community quite like our Sister School-Sister Village program,” said Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas. “I thank our service members for their commitment to our island, and our partners at the Guam Department of Education and the Mayors’ Council of Guam for their continued support of our military and this program.”



Between July 2023 and Dec. 2024, personnel from the three winning units volunteered more than 85,700 service hours, with a dollar value of more than $2.9 million to strengthen relationships between the military and local community.



During the ceremony, the Mayors Council of Guam and Department of Education were also recognized for their partnership with certificates presented to Talo’fo’fo Mayor Vincent Taitague and Dr. Barbara Adamos, acting deputy superintendent for educational support & community learning.



The Sister Village program, which began in 1974, paired military units and villages as a means to foster and develop a program of mutual sharing and understanding between the people of Guam, military personnel, and their family members. In 1987, building on the sister village model, adopt-a-school partnerships were established between military commands and public schools.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2025 Date Posted: 06.26.2025 20:15 Story ID: 501641 Location: GU Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Region Marianas recognizes volunteer service, community partnerships, by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.