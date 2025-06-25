CDR Sapienza relieves CDR Brinkman (NMCB-3)

U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram

CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA – Cmdr. Michael Sapienza, a native of New Orleans, relieved Cmdr. Travis Brinkman as commanding officer of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 during a change of command ceremony held June 6, 2025, aboard Camp Shields. The ceremony marked the 44th change of command in the battalion’s history and a continuation of its proud Seabee legacy in the Indo-Pacific.

The event was attended by Seabees, guests, and dignitaries, including Capt. Angel L. Santiago, commodore, Naval Construction Group 1, who served as the presiding officer and guest speaker.

Brinkman, who had served as commanding officer of NMCB-3 since June 2023, praised the battalion’s accomplishments under his leadership and expressed gratitude for the team’s dedication.

“To the Seabees of NMCB 3—thank you for your tireless effort, your drive, and your spirit,” said Brinkman. “You’ve upheld this battalion’s reputation and pushed it forward through every challenge. It has been the greatest honor of my career to serve alongside you.”

Sapienza, a 2008 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, also holds a Master of Science in Applied Physics from the Naval Postgraduate School and a Master of Science in Engineering and Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His operational tours include assignments in Afghanistan with Provincial Reconstruction Team Uruzgan and leadership roles with NMCB-4 and NMCB-1.

Addressing the battalion for the first time as commanding officer, Sapienza emphasized humility, service, and shared success.

“To the men and women of NMCB 3, I am honored and humbled to stand before you,” said Sapienza. “I will lead from the front and strive every day to earn your trust. Together, we will continue to set the standard for what it means to be Better Than Best.”

NMCB-3, known as the “Better Than Best” battalion, is forward-deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and U.S. territories. The battalion serves as the stand-in, crisis-response naval engineering force for Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, executing high-quality construction operations, activities, and investments. The unit operates at the unit-of-action level to support major combat operations in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of operations, with expertise in airfield, waterfront, and advanced base construction.

