Enhancing the Japan Engineer District mission during Safe and Sound Week

Photo By Patrick Ciccarone | Members of The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) attend a first aid and CPR course hosted by the Camp Zama Red Cross Association office on Camp Zama, Japan, June 25th, 2025. JED hosted its annual Safe and Sound Week from June 23rd to June 27th, strategically aligning the event with the Army's 101 Critical Days of Summer Safety Campaign and nested into USACE's Safety & Occupational Health Management System (CE-SOHMS) program. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) hosted its annual Safe and Sound Week from June 23rd to June 27th, strategically aligning the event with the Army’s 101 Critical Days of Summer Safety Campaign and nested into USACE’s Safety & Occupational Health Management System (CE-SOHMS) program.



“Safe and Sound Week provides a valuable opportunity to invest in JED’s most important asset: our people,” said JED’s Executive Officer, Tom Brady. “It reinforces our culture of caring and provides focused training, especially crucial for those employees working in high-hazard, construction environments.”



Each day of the week featured a distinct activity focusing on enhancing the safety and well-being of JED personnel. The event was organized by JED’s Safety Office in collaboration with the American Red Cross and Camp Zama’s Fire & Emergency Services, offering employees valuable opportunities for hands-on training and knowledge-building in key safety areas.



“Safe and Sound Week is valued because it provides good knowledge and refresher training to employees throughout the week using the different classes and activities,” said Marc Greenfield, JED’s Safety and Occupational Health Specialist. “The week ties 101 Critical Days of Summer [and CE-SOHMS] all together using a yearly focus to provide employees with useful tools and information to prevent injury and illness at work and at home.”



During a week focused on health, safety, and preparedness, employees participated in a variety of training sessions designed to enhance both physical and mental well-being. An ergonomics awareness session kicked off the week, offering strategies for proper posture and workspace setup to prevent injuries from prolonged sitting, especially relevant during the summer when routines may change.



A fire drill emphasized the importance of emergency readiness, as employees practiced safe evacuation and accountability procedures in line with the 101 Critical Days of Summer campaign.



“[Fire drills] highlight the commander's commitment to making JED a safe place to work,” said Stephen McCann, the District’s Emergency Management Program Specialist, noting the effect proper procedure has on evacuation.



“In a threatening situation, the seconds you take to stop, think, and react can provide the critical advantage you need to safely follow your survival instincts,” continued McCann.



Additional sessions included training on building mental and emotional resilience during times of uncertainty, equipping participants with tools to manage stress and remain productive amid disruptions. The week concluded with hands-on First Aid, CPR, and AED training provided by Camp Zama’s American Red Cross office, granting official certification and ensuring participants are prepared to respond to medical emergencies.



“It's important to have classes like these in our workplace because safety truly is a big part of our lives as it extends beyond just work,” explained Sherwin Edquiban, a Bid Package Manager for JED’s Engineering Division, who participated in the first aid course. “A day may come when a person needs care, and I don't want to be in a situation where I [think] ‘If only I...’”



As Safe and Sound Week ended, JED employees gained valuable knowledge and hands-on skills they can apply both on and off the job.



The event highlighted that safety is not confined to a single week, but is a continuous commitment embedded in USACE’s CE-SOHMS program, which provides a structured approach to managing safety risks and reinforces USACE’s dedication to fostering a year-round culture of safety, accountability, and well-being across all levels of the organization.



“The tenets of CE-SOHMS in 2025 represents a philosophical and welcome shift, integrating safety as a fundamental part of our daily lives,” offered Brady. “Having passionate safety management professionals [like our team at JED] leading this program ensures all of us have access to the knowledge and tools that we need to make our District’s culture the most advanced I’ve seen.”



By coordinating Safe and Sound Week with the Army’s 101 Critical Days of Summer Safety Campaign, the initiative highlights the value of proactive safety efforts during the summer months.



This coupling of campaigns and programs serve as a broader reminder for individuals to remain mindful of safety both in the workplace and beyond, encouraging a culture of awareness and responsibility across various aspects of daily life.