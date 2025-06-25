Mississippi Passes Law Allowing Military Medics an Alternate Route to LPN Licensure

Photo By Capt. Kiara Spann | Gov. Tate Reeves signs House Bill 1262 into law alongside service members from the...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Kiara Spann | Gov. Tate Reeves signs House Bill 1262 into law alongside service members from the Mississippi Army and Air National Guard, June 25, 2025, in Jackson, Mississippi. The bill authorizes licensed practical nursing applicants who are U.S. Army combat medics, U.S. Navy hospital corpsmen, or U.S. Air Force aerospace medical service specialists to obtain licensure to practice practical nursing in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Kiara Spann) see less | View Image Page

JACKSON, Miss. – In a significant step toward expanding healthcare access and supporting military service members, Governor Tate Reeves signed Mississippi House Bill 1262 into law. The new legislation authorizes U.S. Army combat medics, U.S. Navy hospital corpsmen, and U.S. Air Force aerospace medical service specialists to obtain their license to practice practical nursing (LPN) in Mississippi.



“I was proud to sign House Bill 1262 into law,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “It’s a common-sense piece of legislation that will strengthen healthcare in Mississippi, while also supporting our brave service members. I’m glad we could get this done on behalf of those who sacrifice so much for our state and nation.”



The bill requires applicants to have a minimum of two years of clinical experience involving direct patient care, including trauma or emergency-oriented services. With this development, Mississippi becomes one of the first states in the country to allow military medics to challenge the LPN examination. The law is set to take effect on July 1, 2025.



The initiative was driven by members of the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 172nd Airlift Wing in Jackson, Mississippi. Senior Master Sgt. Scott Burris, Maj. John Morgan Hughes and retired Lt. Col. Paul Boackle began their advocacy for this change in 2021.



“There are a lot of people who join our unit as aerospace medical service specialists who go on to pursue nursing school,” said Burris. “This law now bridges the gap for our members and gives them alternate avenues on their journey to become nurses within our state.”



This legislation not only honors the medical training and expertise of America’s armed forces but also strengthens Mississippi’s healthcare workforce by accelerating the integration of experienced medical professionals into clinical practice.



