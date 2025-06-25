Familiar face returns to 1st Space Brigade as new leadership takes command

Photo By Brooke Nevins | Incoming 1st Space Brigade Commander Col. Michael Dyer (left) receives the Brigade...... read more read more Photo By Brooke Nevins | Incoming 1st Space Brigade Commander Col. Michael Dyer (left) receives the Brigade Colors from Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, June 26, 2025 during a change of leadership ceremony at Founders Field, Fort Carson, Colorado. (U.S. Army photo by Brooke Nevins) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. – The 1st Space Brigade, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, welcomed its new commander and command sergeant major during a Change of Leadership at Founders Field on Fort Carson, June 26.



Col. Michael Dyer, who previously commanded the brigade’s 1st Space Battalion, assumed command of the brigade from the outgoing commander, Col. Mark Cobos. Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin Rich assumed responsibility as the brigade’s senior enlisted leader from Command Sgt. Maj. Maurice Tucker.



"Words cannot express how thankful I am to lead this outstanding organization,” Dyer said. “You continue to provide the absolute best expeditionary space support and space interdiction to the joint combined force. Your dedication, mission, accomplishment and readiness to deploy anywhere in the world to fight and win our nation's wars is truly remarkable.”



As an Army space operations officer, Dyer commanded the 2nd Space Company and served as the executive officer of the 1st Space Battalion before serving as a mission director, chief of plans and chief of standardization and evaluation at the National Space Defense Center at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo. He returned to command the battalion from 2020 to 2023 before attending the Naval War College.



He most recently served as the director of force development for space forces space at Schriever.



Rich, who comes from an extensive background in air defense artillery, most recently served as the command sergeant major for the 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Fort Bliss, Texas.



Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general of USASMDC, said that because the 1st Space Brigade is the Army’s only brigade dedicated to integrating space capabilities into multidomain operations and interdicting adversary space capabilities, the quality of its command leadership is critical to the Army’s overall ability to win in land combat.



"As such, it’s imperative that we have the very best command team possible to ensure our Army can win when it counts – and when you are the best, it always counts,” Gainey said. “Mark and Command Sgt. Maj. Tucker were a phenomenal command team who have my complete trust.”



“We have two first-round draft picks set to take command and take the command to new heights. With every change in leadership, a new opportunity presents itself for the Apollo brigade, and another chapter will be written, and I look forward to seeing the success of your new command team.”



Cobos will continue his career with USASMDC as the commandant for the Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence. He will be responsible for oversight and integration of the Space and Missile Defense School and the Army Space Personnel Development Office, which is the personnel proponent for the Army’s Functional Area 40. The CoE will also continue to develop the Army’s recently announced 40D enlisted (space operations specialist) military occupational specialty.



The 1st Space Brigade, the Army’s only space brigade, began operations in 2001. It was officially activated as a provisional brigade in 2003. The brigade is multi-component and has units from the active Army, Army Reserve and National Guard. Its subordinate battalions include the 1st Space Battalion, established in 1999, and the 2nd Space Battalion, which stood up in 2017. Associated units include five Missile Defense Batteries and the Colorado National Guard’s 117th Space Battalion, which they support with evaluations and training.