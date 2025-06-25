Moody AFB Gears Up for F-35 Integration

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- Two F-35A Lightning II fighter jets from the 187th Fighter Wing, Alabama Air National Guard at Dannelly Field, conducted infrastructure compatibility testing, specifically focusing on the sound capabilities of the base's existing Air Traffic Control towers at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 18, 2025. With the looming divestment of the A-10 Thunderbolt II, this event marks one of the first steps toward the eventual adoption of the new F-35s at Moody AFB.



The tests mark a crucial step in preparing Moody AFB for its future role as a hub for fifth-generation airpower. The test evaluated the auditory impact of the F-35's engines on the ATC tower infrastructure, ensuring that personnel can effectively perform their duties without disruption from excessive noise levels. The evaluation included a series of low passes, some with afterburner engagement, to simulate various operational scenarios.



These tests are essential as Air Combat Command continues to modernize its fleet and posture for strategic competition. Understanding the infrastructure requirements for advanced aircraft like the F-35 is paramount to ensuring smooth integration and operational readiness. The data collected will show if there needs to be any necessary modifications or upgrades to the ATC towers to accommodate the F-35's unique operational characteristics.



"The arrival of the F-35s and the subsequent infrastructure testing signal a significant shift for Moody, solidifying its position as a key player in the Air Force's future," said Jason Hughes, director of the F-35A Program Integration Office. "The data gathered from these tests will be crucial in the arrival of the F-35 to Moody and future beddown efforts across the force.”



The assessment covered a range of factors, including sound pressure levels at different points within the ATC tower, the effectiveness of existing soundproofing measures, and the overall impact on communication clarity. This proactive approach underscores Moody AFB's commitment to thoroughly evaluating all aspects of the transition to the F-35. The results will be used to make informed decisions about future resource allocation and ATC infrastructure improvements.



" These tests and studies ensure a seamless transition and a continued commitment to mission readiness," said Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing Commander. "Ultimately, these tests will ensure that we are postured to continue providing the best airpower for our nation ."



Moody is actively preparing to embrace the future, ensuring its personnel and infrastructure are ready for the challenges ahead.

