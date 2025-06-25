USFF AND MARFORCOM WILL CONDUCT ATLANTIC ALLIANCE 2025

NORFOLK, Va. – Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) Command and Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command (MARFORCOM), alongside Allies from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, will conduct Atlantic Alliance 2025 (AA25) from June 27-July 15.



AA25 is the premier East Coast naval integration exercise designed to rehearse, train, and refine U.S. Navy and Marine Corps amphibious capabilities while improving interoperability with our Allies in the littoral environment.



“Together, with the Navy and our partners, the Marine Corps is advancing our Nation’s amphibious capabilities,” said Lt. Gen. Bobbi Shea, commanding general, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, commander, Marine Forces Command, commander, Marine Forces Northern Command.



“Atlantic Alliance 25 is a clear demonstration of our integrated commitment to provide our Combatant Commanders credible, all domain options that can rapidly dominate the maritime environment.”



AA25 will include a variety of amphibious operations consisting of a series of amphibious assaults and naval maneuver exercises taking place along the coastline from North Carolina to Maine. Specifically, AA25 will consist of distributed littoral warfare in a contested medium-to-high threat environment, Marine Corps support to naval maneuver, distributed

expeditionary advanced base sustainment, development of command-and-control relationships with Marine Corps and coalition forces ashore and afloat, integration of naval formations, and validate interoperability of C4I systems.



Embarked Marines, capable of employing the full scope

of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force capabilities, on ready amphibious ships enable the joint force through the diversity of amphibious capabilities ranging from deterrence and humanitarian assistance to sea control and lethality.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2025 Date Posted: 06.26.2025