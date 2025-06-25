Naval School of Music celebrates 90 years of Musical Excellence

Courtesy Photo | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Naval School of Music (NAVSOM) celebrates its 90th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Naval School of Music (NAVSOM) celebrates its 90th birthday June 26, 2025, with a special meal and cake cutting ceremony held at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, followed by a graduation ceremony which saw 6 of the Navy and Marine Corps newest musicians and warfighters graduate primed and ready for the fleet. The school, which opened its doors in June 1935 in Washington, D.C., initially began operating in conjunction with the United States Navy Band before becoming an independent activity in 1942. Today, the NAVSOM continues its mission of developing skilled military musicians who serve in premier ensembles worldwide, from ship's bands to ceremonial units to the service's most prestigious musical organizations. As part of Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Center for Service Support (CSS), NAVSOM plays a vital role in developing the military musician, and its graduates go on to become musical ambassadors on ships and at Department of Defense installations throughout the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Samantha Barghani) see less | View Image Page

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Naval School of Music (NAVSOM) celebrated its 90th birthday June 26, 2025, with a special meal and cake cutting ceremony held at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, followed by a graduation ceremony which saw six of the Navy and Marine Corps newest musicians and warfighters graduate primed and ready for the fleet.

The school, which opened its doors in June 1935 in Washington, D.C., initially began operating in conjunction with the United States Navy Band before becoming an independent activity in 1942.

“Today, we’re excited to celebrate all that we’ve contributed to the defense of our nation for the past nine decades. Every day we continue to write history here at this incredible institution,” said Cmdr. Diane Nichols, who currently serves as the 20th NAVSOM commanding officer. “For 90 years, we’ve proudly trained Sailors and Marines who go on to perform in ports, cities, and towns overseas, expertly demonstrating our unwavering commitment to security, stability, and peace.”

Each year, the school sees more than 140 professional Navy and Marine Corps musicians graduate across courses ranging from the Basic Music Course (BMC), Live Production Technician Course, Unit Leader Course, and Advanced Musician Course, with six students graduating from the latest BMC cohort.

“As the world’s finest Navy celebrates our 250th birthday this October, it's important to reflect on the impact our musicians have made throughout our exceptional history,” said Nichols. “From our beginnings in World War II, through the Korean and Vietnam Wars, to Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, the Global War on Terrorism, and during peacetime, our school has continued to produce military musicians who go on to become musical ambassadors of the United States serving around the globe.”

In 1951, the school expanded its mission beyond Navy musicians, welcoming its first 15 enlisted Marines and beginning Army student enrollment. This joint-service approach reflected the growing recognition of the school's exceptional training capabilities.

“Since 1951, Marines have served as an integral component of the Naval School of Music team,” said Marine Detachment Commanding Officer, Chief Warrant Officer 4 DeMarius Jackson. “Together, we train Navy and Marine warriors who will continue to fight alongside each other like their predecessors have for the past 250 years. It’s a distinct privilege to contribute to the legacy of this institution, which endures as a vital link between our services’ joint heritage of excellence and the capable warfighters of the modern age.”

Recognizing the need for a permanent, purpose-built facility, the Naval School of Music relocated in the 1950s to its current home at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Building 3602, originally constructed as an 80,000-square-foot barracks in 1955, was completely renovated to meet the unique needs of professional military musicians. In 2005, the building was renamed McDonald Hall in honor of Capt. John D. McDonald, the school's first commanding officer.

Today, the NAVSOM continues its mission of developing skilled military musicians who serve in premier ensembles worldwide, from ship's bands to ceremonial units to the service's most prestigious musical organizations. The school's graduates have performed at presidential inaugurations, state dinners, and countless ceremonies honoring America's service members and veterans.

“Music is a universal language that allows us to connect with our nation, our partners, and our allies,” said Master Chief Musician Scott Helwig, NAVSOM’s Command Master Chief. “For the past 90 years, our graduates have served with the utmost distinction. At the Naval School of Music, we are proud to be that first step that guides and prepares these Sailors and Marines as they take the next steps in their commitment to serving our nation.”

As the Naval School of Music enters its tenth decade, it remains committed to adapting and evolving while preserving the traditions and standards of excellence that have defined military music training for 90 years.

Each year, Navy musicians present 6,000 performances across the United States and around the world, connecting with millions of people. Proud musical ambassadors, the Navy boasts 11 bands that represent the Navy in a musical capacity, stimulating pride, esprit de corps, retention and recruiting, promoting national and international public relations, and enhancing the prestige of the Navy.

As part of Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Center for Service Support (CSS), NAVSOM plays a vital role in developing the military musician, and its graduates go on to become musical ambassadors on ships and at Department of Defense installations throughout the world.

CSS provides Sailors in the Naval Administration, Chaplaincy, Command Support Program Management, Human Resources, Logistics, Maintenance Coordination, Media, and Security Management communities the necessary professional skills, knowledge, and education to support the fleet’s warfighting mission.

Learn more about the Naval School of Music here: https://www.netc.navy.mil/NSM/ or visit: https://www.facebook.com/NAVSOMVA.

To learn more about CSS, follow here: https://www.netc.navy.mil/CSS/.