‘God’s Glory’: Children learn about faith through Chapel Sports Camp at Fort Hood

Photo By Ayumi Davis | Lincoln Mcdaniel, 7, prepares to kick a soccer ball in a drill during the Chapel Sports Camp June 17, 2025, at the Main Post Chapel at Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Ayumi Davis, Fort Hood Public Affairs)

FORT HOOD, Texas — More than 200 children participated in the Chapel Sports Camp June 17 at the Main Post Chapel.



The Religious Support Office hosted the event in partnership with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), a nonprofit Christian sports ministry, from June 16 to 19. The camp offered clinics in basketball, cheer and soccer for children entering first through seventh grade, and football and volleyball for those entering fourth through seventh grade.



“… The whole purpose of (the Chapel Sports Camp), from our perspective, is to provide kids the opportunity to develop their athletic skills, but also, at the same time, develop their faith,” said Garrett Northway, director of religious education, RSO.



“For the most part, our intention in most of the programs that we do for families and kids is to enable them to cope with the rigors of military life, so the frequent moves (and) the constant changing of friendships and places that they find fun,” he added.



Andrea Womack, director of the Heart of Texas West FCA, said the nonprofit always loves to share what it does.



“We love what the post … offers for us, but we also love the partnership because we couldn’t do what we do without the Religious (Support) Office,” she said. “It’s an incredible team we do things together (with).

“I’m super excited,” she continued. “…The joy the kids have with the volunteers that we have (is) so incredible.”



One participant, Kaley Villanueva, 9, participated in the soccer clinic and said it was really fun.



“I think I’m doing awesome,” she expressed.



Another child, Kyeanu Phinney, 6, agreed, saying the camp was a lot of fun. He also participated in the soccer clinic, noting he enjoyed playing with his friends.



“We did dribbling, we did climbing (and) we did those things where you have to stand in the middle and just aim,” he said, describing the drills he had done.



In between receiving mentoring and coaching on sports, the children also learn lessons from the Bible, the theme being “God’s Glory,” Womack said.



“So today’s message is on glory, revealed glory,” she said. “They’ll get an opportunity at snack time, and the coach will teach them a lesson, a Bible lesson, and they have something to take home with them, but also it’s something they can take into the future. So we don’t want (the lesson) to just be (for) now; we want to impact generations.”



Kyeanu said he likes Bible study.



“I like to learn (about) Jesus and God,” Kyeanu said.



Kaley said she learned how God’s glory applies to her.



“I’m learning about God’s glory and how to chase God’s glory, like being kind, and don’t chase my own glory because it could make me selfish and I don’t want that to happen,” Kaley explained.



One of the volunteers, Jacob Roman, 16, thought it was important for campers to learn about God’s glory.



“I think that kids a lot of the time grow up and they just play sports for themselves and for their own game,” he said, “but I think it’s more important to do it for God’s game, his glory and really just to (also) build … a team and good community that you have good Christian people and good friends that can last for a while — to have good connections here, to go to school with some of these kids. Now they have brand new friendships. I’ve seen some of them get to know each other already. It’s really awesome.”



Events like these are important for free exercise of religion, Northway said.



“… Programs like (the Chapel Sports Camp) enable family members, Soldiers and their children to exercise their faith, to practice their religion,” he said. “We do a number of programs that are of all faiths, but with (the) Fellowship of Christian Athletes, we’re able to put on the

sports camp.



“It also provides the opportunity … to enhance the quality of life for Soldiers and their families,” he added.